Razer reinforces in ad that Zephyr masks are not N95 certified

After the recent case of mask protection Razer Zephyr, the manufacturer has updated its ads and now makes it clear that the product “not an N95 mask/respirator”. THE Razer changed the mask’s specs after receiving a barrage of criticism for claiming the object had filters of degree N95, despite not having the certification N95.

To be classified as such, any mask must have a degree of filtration greater than 95% of airborne particles. THE certificate N95 is issued by the US agency US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health – NIOSH. The Institute even has a list of all certified products and devices Razer are not included in the NIOSH document.

in the case of Razer Zephyr, it would be necessary for the entire object to present the correct filtering and not just the filter, as previously described by the brand. The central problem of the question is the use of terms like “N95 grade filter”, which could lead less attentive buyers to interpret the phrase as synonymous with N95 full protection.

According to PCMag, the Razer said in a statement that “To avoid any confusion, we are removing all references to the ‘N95 Grade Filter’ from our marketing material”. The company also committed to contacting buyers to clarify what the mask can and cannot do.

Now, the product’s official website, in addition to displaying the warning “Not an N95 respirator/mask” on the page of Razer Zephyr, there is also the message: “The Razer Zephyr and Zephyr Pro are not N95 masks, medical devices, respirators, surgical masks, or certified personal protective equipment (PPE) and should not be used in medical or clinical settings. These products should only be used with Razer Filters Zephyr”, on The Science Behind Razer Zephyr page.



Via: Game Rant Source: PCMag