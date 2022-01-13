Read the review of Benedetta, a film by Paul Verhoeven

Our crisis of empathy – which before that is perhaps first a crisis of abstraction – has reached such a point that people are even taking seriously the absurd discussion of the lost daughter be prohibited to the male audience. as if the movie Maggie Gyllenhaal not speak of motherhood in an absolutely direct and transparent way, to anyone willing to pay the least attention.

Thought about the lost daughter why Benedetta it is already a different case, and more insidious. On paper, it’s as feminine a film as possible: it’s about lesbian love between women who can’t come out as such. The fictionalization of the real story of Benedetta Carlini it takes place in a 17th century Italian convent but the nun suffers the socially imposed penances like women in patriarchates of any other time.

On the other hand, Benedetta does not cease to be absolutely masculine, because in the director’s sexual and political films Paul Verhoeven power dynamics almost always occupy a central place. These are films where the masculine can reveal itself as feminine and vice versa, even the tension often comes from this transition. Through it, Verhoeven demystifies the taboo of sex, even if he does not revoke the symbolism that genders bring with them (the masculine as strength, the feminine as vulnerability).

This sexual power game would be minimized in lesbianism, whose dynamics are ideally egalitarian, were it not for Verhoeven’s cinema so dependent on the phallus to articulate its thinking (about, among other things, female empowerment). In showgirls (1995), Nomi imposes herself not on the feminine, but on the masculine, from the moment the dancer vulgarly takes the pole for herself. In Wild instinct (1992), the climax is still a duel of forces between two men, that of Michael Douglas and the phallic object that is the ice pick of the fatal Sharon Stone.

Verhoeven invites this interpretation because, after all, the iconography of the phallus in his sexual thrillers is unmistakable, whether the Luger pistols of the German army in the spy (2006), whether the game controller or the hatchet in she (2016). It’s not exactly a gun fetish – so much so that Starship Troopers (1997) puts together and naked in the locker room, beautiful and athletic men and women, but they are only horny for war – but rather an acknowledgment that sexual tension is born not of complicity and equality, but of friction and difference.

It seems ironic then that, in interviews about Benedetta Since last year’s Cannes Film Festival, Verhoeven says he’s been surprised when the press harps so much about the dildo of the two lesbians. (I won’t explain here what the masturbator used in the film is, for the sake of spoilers and also because the reader probably already knows what it is.) Anyway, with or without the phallus, with or without lesbianism, the dynamics of force are at the center of Benedetta, and even shape Verhoeven’s critical idea of ​​Christian fundamentalism as an apology for violence.

demarcated

Dutch born in 1938, Verhoeven lived in his childhood the years of Nazi occupation in his country and transfers to his persecutory thrillers a permanent state of alarmism, dictated by the rules of the strongest. When she dreams of Jesus in the film, Benedetta does not see the man who turns the other cheek, but the knight who, with his sharp sword, forcibly protects the world from all kinds of threats. Sacred and consecrated violence is an idea that Verhoeven works with as a tragedy at least since RoboCop (1987), a film notoriously understood by critics as an allegory of Calvary.

What Benedetta What is most provocative from the point of view of controversy is the suggestion that our fantasies, both religious and sexual, are defined in Christian culture by the metric of the scourge. The masturbator becomes central in lesbian sex not only to account for a male presence – which makes this sex something mechanical, instrumentalized – but mainly to validate the relationship in a context of penitence. When, later on, Verhoeven presents another phallus as an instrument of torture, this lends itself to consolidating in the film the notion that penetration can also be a gesture of subjugation.

That the incarcerated reality of the convent and the daily regimen of sacrifices transform what would be an act of love between two women into a form of erasure of the Other is the melancholy realization that arrives. Benedetta – a movie where people don’t turn away when someone self-flagellates in front of them. In fact, they may even derive a secret satisfaction from it, in the same way that an ultra-dogmatic film like The passion of christ (2004) enacts the punishment with unconfessed pleasure.

Like the Dutch Jew who managed to survive the Holocaust in the spy emulating the masculine of her oppressors and seizing the signs of violence of the Nazi regime, Benedetta Carlini transforms the culture of terror and mystification into her weapons. The great mystery that persists until the end – after all, when the stigmata appear on her body, is the nun pretending or is the miracle real? – it amounts to questioning whether Benedetta can still retain her integrity after joining the theater of violence, just like the heroine of the spy.

On these dilemmas depend nothing less than hope in humanity. We hope that Benedetta is faking in the film because, to a large extent, that means that she still has something of herself, after the transmutations she undergoes to play the game she was taught. A film that operates in the field of the fantastic in a transversal way (what are the effects of the black plague if not visual material from a horror fable), Benedetta submits the actress’s body Virginie Efira to a monstrous transformation very typical of Verhoeven’s films, albeit subtle – from the frail nun all covered, at first, she even seems to gain more stature when naked, and during the possessions her voice would be nothing but a terrifying hoarseness.

the writer of the lost daughter, Elena Ferrante, created a neologism, desmargination (in Italian, “smarginatura”), to define the moment in which her female characters lose themselves, in a trance similar to a drop in pressure in which the very contours of the body seem to come undone. She is not a rare figure of speech in women’s literature, and Ferrante herself recognizes that she sees an earlier version of her demarcation in the work of the Brazilian Clarice Lispector. In turn, being a man, Paul Verhoeven would do nothing but tell stories in the masculine, but he also has his own idea of ​​demarcation of the body, which democratically applies to men and women.

the outcome of Benedetta somewhat reminiscent of a classic of demargination in cinema, the end of the Italian film Stromboli (1950), in which Ingrid Bergman it also loses itself in the struggle between adhering or not to a system of dogmatic order in order to survive. Bergman desperately wraps herself in the volcano’s smoke, calling out to God, while Benedetta watches the smoke with an almost callous, inhuman serenity. We will never know whether or not she lied about the stigmata, because for Verhoeven it is not exactly that answer that matters, but always keeping the hope that the demargination does not completely disfigure this woman, transformed into a man, a symbol and a machine.