Real estate funds close another session higher and recover losses of the week

The IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – closed this Wednesday (12) session up 0.36%, at 2,764 points. With the result, the indicator starts to accumulate high of 0.17% in the week. In the month, the index operates in the red, down 1.44%.

FIIs’ issuances totaled BRL 47.4 billion in 2021, according to data from the Hedge Top FoF 3, a real estate fund that monitors the segment’s offerings on a monthly basis. The number reached at the end of December surpasses the historic high of R$ 35.5 billion recorded in 2019.

Fund monitoring is based both on public offerings carried out by FIIs and those restricted to institutional investors.

According to the Hedge Top FoF management report, the volume obtained in 2021 was impacted by several issues that were open throughout 2021 and were closed in December. A total of BRL 6.5 billion in offers remain open, according to the study.

CRI funds (real estate receivables certificates) accounted for 43% of the funds raised in 2021, followed by the logistics segments, with 12% of the share.

Before the strong appreciation in December – on average, 8.7% – the market value of real estate funds in November pointed to R$ 128 billion, the lowest level since 2021. The detachment between the price of quotations, represented by the value of market, and the equity value of FIIs reinforces the thesis of analysts and managers, such as Caio Castro, from RBR Asset, that there are good opportunities for capital gain with FIIs (see FIIs Center).

Biggest highs this Wednesday (12):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) XPML11 XP Malls malls 3.78 HSLG11 HSI Logistics Logistics 3.52 AIEC11 Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs 3 XPIN11 Industrial XP Others 2.39 VTLT11 Votorantim Logistica Logistics 1.96

Biggest casualties of this Wednesday (12):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) VIFI11 Vinci Financial Instruments Titles and Val. Mob. -5.02 RZAK11 Riza Akin Titles and Val. Mob. -0.91 VRTA11 Veritá Factor Titles and Val. Mob. -0.85 ALZR11 Alianza Trust Income Logistics -0.82 RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income Corporate Slabs -0.7

Source: B3

Pátria zeros shed vacancy in MG; Atrium Shopping Santo André reduces management fee

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Pátria (PATL11) zero vacancy in the Ribeirão das Neves Logistics Center

Rio Branco Alimentos, known as Pif Paf Alimentos, signed an agreement to lease part of the Ribeirão das Neves Refrigerated Logistics Center (MG), from the Pátria Logística fund.

The 60-month contract, starting in March, provides for the lease of chambers 04, 05, 06, 07 and 08 and administrative rooms 6A, 6B, 7A, 7B, 7C, 7D, 8 and 9 of the property.

With the new lease, the property in Ribeirão das Neves reaches an occupancy percentage of 100% and, consequently, the fund eliminates the vacancy of the space.

The fund’s portfolio also includes two other properties, one in Itatiaia (MG) and the other in Jundiaí (SP), with a gross leasable area (GLA) of 151 thousand square meters.

According to Pátria, the fund’s lease contracts expire only as of 2025. 94% of the bonds have monetary correction of the rent linked to the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) and 6% are linked to the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M).

With the new agreement, the fund’s management estimates that the monthly distribution of dividends in 2022 will be from R$0.58 to R$0.60 per share.

Atrium Shopping Santo André (ATSA11) reduces management fee

The Atrium Shopping Santo André fund announced to the market this Tuesday (11) the 40% reduction in the fund’s management fee.

According to the material fact, the change is temporary and will be valid for the next 12 months from January 1, 2022.

With the change, the Atrium management fee this year will be 0.30% of the market value of the shares, currently at R$97.92.

With a GLA of 32 thousand square meters, Shopping Santo André currently has 234 stores and ended 2021 with a vacancy rate of 21%.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Wednesday (12):

ticker Background Performance HABT11 Habitat Receivables BRL 1.30 CXRI11 Caixa Rio Bravo Funds Of Funds BRL 0.55 VPSI11 Polo Shopping Indaiatuba BRL 0.15 [ativo=FMOB11] Immob III BRL 0.01

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: Expectations for real estate funds in 2022 and Residential rent ends 2021 down 0.61%

“Opportunity to buy cheap property today is through real estate funds”, says manager

In times of greater turmoil, as the year 2022 promises, real estate traditionally emerges as protection for investors. If the price of the space is attractive, the chance of success in the business increases even more. Currently, the best opportunity to unite the two scenarios may be in real estate funds.

The topic was featured in the panel on real estate funds at Onde Investir 2022, an online event promoted by InfoMoney, in partnership with XP Investimentos. The debate was attended by Camila Almeida, responsible for managing Habitat’s real estate business area, and Caio Castro, member of the investment committee at RBR Asset. In the assessment of managers, real estate funds continue to be good investment options this year.

In Castro’s assessment, “brick” funds – which earn income from property rentals – have dropped as much as 15% in the past year and several are trading below book value. On the other hand, the manager recalls that the cost to build the properties that are part of the FIIs’ portfolios increased in 2021.

“The cost of producing a shed has gone up 17% and you have real estate funds currently being traded at a discount of up to 15% of the book value”, highlights Castro. “The Stock Exchange is the only place where you can buy real estate for real cheap and earn twice,” says the manager.

Residential rent ends 2021 with a drop of 0.61%, points out new FGV indicator

The crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, with repercussions on the population’s income, dropped the value of residential rents in the country. %, according to data from the Residential Rent Variation Index (Ivar), released this Tuesday (11), by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas (Ibre/FGV).

After recovering in the second half, contracts ended 2020 up 4.08%, but ended 2021 with a drop of 0.61%.

According to Paulo Picchetti, the researcher responsible for the Ivar methodology at Ibre/FGV, the real estate sector was profoundly impacted by the effects of the pandemic on the job market.

The loss of employment and the drop in income led to negotiations between tenants and landlords, which resulted, for the most part, in the fall or maintenance of rents. “With the pandemic, we know that a lot of people had a very sudden and very deep loss of income”, Picchetti recalled.

