Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Vini Jr. has great performance and is praised on social networks

This Wednesday (12)

This Wednesday (12), Barcelona and Real Madrid faced each other to decide who would advance to the final of the Supercopa de España, which is being played in Saudi Arabia. And the Merengues won the match 3-2, thanks to goals from Vini Jr., Benzema and Valverde. And the Brazilian was extremely exalted on social media.

That’s because, in addition to the goal he scored to open the scoring, still in the first half, Vini provided a beautiful move in the 3rd goal of the Madrid team, when he preferred not to finish and made a perfect light-cut for Valverde, who scored the goal. , already in the extra time, putting Real in advantage. Also Brazilian Rodrygo took home the credit for the official assistance.

The reaction of fans on social media was to call Vini Jr. a genius and praise the Brazilian’s performance in the game that decided the match.

