Real protagonists did the best scene in In the Emperor’s Time

Last Monday (10), Nos Tempos do Imperador presented a chapter full of action and great scenes. Not by chance, the plot was almost entirely focused on the clash of the couple Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) with Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero).

Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s telenovela, directed by Vinícius Coimbra, had its biggest cathartic moment so far.

Not by chance, the plot finally put the couple who stole the scene in a moment of great prominence in the script’s movement. After a long time in hiding, Dolores and Nélio were discovered by Tonico, who did not forgive the duo’s betrayal.

In the midst of two protagonist couples who failed, the two supporting actors became the good guys of the six o’clock serial and nothing more natural than the clash with the biggest villain of the plot was something well expected by the public.

Beyond time

The authors were clearly inspired by the most emblematic sequel to Além do Tempo, a successful soap opera by Elizabeth Jhin, shown in 2015: when the good guys Lívia (Alinne Moraes) and Felipe (Rafael Cardoso) ended up cornered by the villain Pedro (Emílio Dantas) in a cliff.

The result of the unforgettable clash was the death of the protagonists, who fell from the precipice and were reincarnated more than 150 years later in a chilling passage of time.

Of course, the situation in Nos Tempos do Imperador is totally different, but the fight and the tragic outcome showed a clear similarity. By the way, the recording location was the same.

And there is no demerit in the resemblance. On the contrary, the novel presented an unexpected breath. The direction of Vinícius Coimbra’s team deserves praise.

special mention

Special mention to the moment when Tonico chases the couple’s wagon, shoots one of the wheels and manages to prevent the good guys from escaping. A scene that is much more ‘simple’ to be filmed in a contemporary serial with cars. The chance of not exposing veracity in the sequel was high, but that’s not what happened. It was believable and with the necessary level of tension.

The cliff scene was worth the brilliant performance of Daphne Bozaski, João Pedro Zappa and Alexandre Nero. The trio’s fight, which resulted in a push by Dolores on Tonico and later in a rescue by Nélio, who believed in the villain and paid dearly for his naivety, was chilling.

The character’s cry of despair when the villain thanked her for her rescue and threw the former ally off the cliff was devastating. Admirable delivery by the actress. And it is impressive how well Alexandre mastered the role.

Since the beginning it has become one of the greatest assets of the soap opera and is even better in this final stretch. Tonico’s coldness impacts and had an extra weight in the scene. João was another high point and has everything to convince even more when Nélio returns to take revenge and save his wife and daughter.

Nos Tempos do Imperador is a serial of ups and downs, but the clash between Nélio, Dolores and Tonico is at the top of the great scenes in the plot of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

It was the best chapter of the soap opera since its debut. For the first time, it was possible to remember the well-executed action scenes of Novo Mundo, shown in 2017, by the same authors.