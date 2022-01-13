Rebel: Sergio Mayer Mori dismisses the success of the Netflix series, and gets a sharp response from the RBD composer; come and see!

Jeez! Controversy alert… It is no secret that Sergio Mayer Mori is not number 1 fan of RBD, despite having been cast to be one of the protagonists of “Rebelde”, a reboot of the soap opera, produced by Netflix. In May of last year, the actor caused controversy by saying that he “hated” the old project. Now, in a recent interview, he went further and was quite indifferent to the show’s success.

Honestly, the son of famous actors Bárbara Mori and Sergio Mayer confessed that he didn’t show much emotion before the series premiere, which was released on January 5th. “I will be 100% honest with you. I don’t want to sound indifferent or anything, but I’m not impressed with anything that has to do with the series. With great pleasure and with great gratitude I did what I had to do, I did my acting job and everything. But other than that, there is no impression or expectation of anything, because my priorities are different.“, he told Quién magazine.

Interpreter of Esteban Torres, Sergio is one of the central figures of the production, being part of the main band that forms in this first season. The artist confessed that participating in the project “It was an amazing experience, but I’m more concerned with what will happen with my album, how will I reconcile the series with my personal projects.“.

According to Mori, he would have accepted to join the cast because of the financial offer, important at this time when he needs to raise his daughter, Mila, the result of his relationship with Brazilian model Natália Subtil. “I needed to work, because my daughter has just turned five, she is at school and needs things… be it ballet classes, a birthday party or whatever, and in order to support her economically, I looked for a selection of cast because I’m still not making money from my music“, remembered.

“When I got the role in Rebelde, I felt very grateful for having given me the opportunity, regardless of the name of the project, the important thing is that I have work and that, thanks to that, I was able to pay for my daughter’s school, I was able to do your party and all that i was looking for“, added the boy.

At first, Sergio confessed that he didn’t even know what it was about and, even after finding out, he didn’t feel great emotions when wearing the “Rebelde” uniform. “It was an expectation of mine to say that I would be in a musical series and they hadn’t told me what kind of song it was. On the one hand I was saying, ‘Okay, let’s see what happens’, but on the other hand I was thinking about how we would do it. As time went by, I realized a lot of things and started to fall in love with the project and being working“, said.

The actor also said he was very grateful for his co-stars. “I didn’t feel any sensation when putting on the uniform. At first I was nervous, but with the help of my colleagues, who are complete professionals, wonderful people, I started to gain confidence and having them there, supporting me, helped a lot.“, he pointed out.

In the series, Esteban is a boy between 15 and 16 years old who does not have the same financial condition as his peers, but carries a great musical talent. Since its debut, the production has been talked about and has remained in the Top 10 of Netflix Brazil. This information, however, does not make much difference to the artist.

“The debut didn’t make me nervous, but rather a shame that the entire planet sees me perform the way I act. I just hope that [Rebelde] can boost and help me with my music because i will release my album in 2022“, highlighted Sergio.

RBD composer responds

This Tuesday (11), Carlos Lara, composer of the Mexican band, gave a sharp answer about the “disappointment” of the rookie actor. “They insist on asking me if I don’t ‘offend’ the opinion of an actor named Sergio Mayer Mori about the song sung by RBD. For those who don’t know, this boy is part of the cast of a new Netflix series, based precisely on the phenomenon that was Rebel. The answer is no“, began the musician.

“It doesn’t offend me in the least, and besides, I celebrate your honesty. Like it or not, RBD is already part of pop music history, and I personally feel proud and grateful to be a part of those who helped create the phenomenon. The rest is subjective. Soon, I will be able to comment on the musical work of Mr. Mori, to whom I wish at least one percent of the success that RBD has had. End of press release“, he wrote. See!

old controversy

This is not the first time that the actor has made delicate comments about the phenomenon in Mexico. The controversy started in March last year, when Sérgio said in a live on Instagram that he didn’t like RBD’s songs, but that he was forced to sing them because of work. On the live broadcast, many fans asked if he could sing any of the group’s songs, and the boy came away with a cross answer. “They ask for a lot of songs from RBD and I’ll tell you something: ‘Yes, I’m on reboot, yes, I’m in the cast, yes, I have to sing the songs, because I have to sing them by contract, but I hate it. I hate RBD. This is the reality. I don’t like the songs”, detonated. People?!

how beautiful sergio saying he hates RBD and doesn’t like the songs. PEOPLE? KKKKKK not liking the songs ok, his right, but saying that he HATES and exposing an unnecessary opinion like that even before the series launch? maturity, notion and professionalism has gone far @NetflixLAT pic.twitter.com/0RQ4Rm4sOJ — Bea RBD ✨ (@byafvt) May 23, 2021

The negative repercussion was quick, and the young man was forced to retract his comment. “I want to apologize to each and every fan of ‘Rebelde’, and to my colleagues on this project. I’m very sorry about what happened. I was wrong to express myself the way I did and I’m sorry I hurt you. I promise I’m learning from you“, he said at the time.

The protagonist of the reboot reinforced the request in the caption. “I have to humbly accept the lesson I learned these days by my superb attitude and the words I used. With all my heart, sorry“, he wrote. The apologies, however, were not well accepted by the fans and, to this day, a flood of provocative comments takes over Sergio’s Instagram when the boy makes a post.