“Rebelde” actor accepted the role just for money to support his daughter

Sergio Mayer Mori, interpreter of Estebán Torres in the new “Rebelde”, from Netflix, returned to comment on his role in the series after becoming a subject for saying that he did not like the songs of the plot of the 2000s.

In an interview with Mexico’s Quién, the actor explained that he accepted to join the project just because he needed money to support his daughter. “I needed to work because my daughter had just turned 5, is at school and in need of things. Ballet classes, birthday party, whatever, and to be able to help her economically, I looked for a casting, because I’m not charging my music yet”, he declared.

Despite not having cared about the title’s relevance, Mori was grateful for the opportunity. “When I was accepted, I felt very grateful that they gave me the opportunity, no matter what the name of the project was. The important thing is that I have work and, thanks to that, I was able to pay for my daughter’s school, I was able to give her party and everything I was looking for”, he said.

The actor sees his work in the production as a gateway to new projects. “It was an amazing experience, but I’m more concerned about what happens with my album, how it starts with the series and with my personal projects,” he said.

“I will be 100% honest. I don’t want to seem indifferent or anything, but I’m not impressed by anything that has to do with the series. With great pleasure and gratitude I did what I had to do, I did my job as an actor and all, but other than that, there is no impression, no expectation of anything because my priorities are different”, he added.

