Record heat this week in Porto Alegre?

There is a lot of information on internet sites that Porto Alegre may have a record heat this week. MetSul Meteorologia says categorically that there will be no record maximum in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul this week, that is, until Saturday (15/1). The official maximum temperature, measured in the Botanical Garden by the National Institute of Meteorology, will not even come close to the city’s 79-year maximum record.

What’s the record? Many people think that the record high in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul is 40.6ºC on February 6, 2014, but the reality is that it happened much earlier. The highest temperature ever officially observed in the city was on what MetSul considers to have been the hottest day to date in the history of Rio Grande do Sul because it is still a record in several cities.

It was in 1943, on the first day of the year. On January 1, 1943, the Porto Alegre meteorological station, at the time installed in a different location from the current one and with a much less urbanized city than today, pointed to 40.7ºC. The long and brutal heat wave of 2014, the most intense in memory in the last half century, was 0.1ºC from matching the 1943 mark.

This Wednesday, the official maximum at the Inmet station in the Jardim Botânico neighborhood was 33.8ºC. For this Thursday, the forecast is for a maximum again of 34ºC. On Friday, it heats up more and the maximum should go to 37ºC. On Saturday, 36ºC or 37ºC, but it can rise more if the rain that is forecast from afternoon to night does not occur. Thus, the possibility of Porto Alegre having a record this week is not identified.

Always paying attention to the fact that these values ​​are those predicted for the area where the official climatological reference station of the city is located, in a wooded area in the Botanical Garden. If it is 35ºC, for example, in the official season, other points of the city with greater urbanization (urban heat island) register 1ºC to 3ºC more. The equipment installed in the Botanical Garden only reflects the local reality and not the city as a whole and its various microclimates.

The same occurs in relation to Greater Porto Alegre, which, in Vale dos Sinos, usually records maximums 1ºC to 3ºC above those officially recorded in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul. Today, the maximum in Campo Bom was 36.1ºC. This Thursday, again 36ºC. On Friday, 39ºC. On the weekend, 37ºC or 38ºC on Saturday and 38ºC or 39ºC on Sunday. Campo Bom recorded 41.1ºC on the second day of 2022.

There is a prognostic drama for the beginning of next week. Models such as the German Icon and the North American GFS solve an atmospheric blockage by retaining a cold front on the border with Uruguay, which brings a jet stream (wind) at low levels with very hot air in the northern half of Rio Grande do Sul and heat of 41ºC. at 43ºC in Greater Porto Alegre.

On the other hand, a model like the European one already projects rain on Saturday and Sunday afternoon for the night with a risk of thunderstorms and maintains instability on Monday, which inhibits further warming and eliminates the chance of any historically relevant extreme.

So, from a prognostic point of view, if any margin exists for an unusual high mark it is early next week, but today it is an open question due to the huge discrepancy between the data.