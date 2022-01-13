Rede D’Or or Fleury? See which health stock to buy now, according to Genial – Money Times

THE Great Investments prefer the action of Fleury (FLRY3) a D’Or Network (RDOR3), say analysts in a report published this Wednesday (12).

The preference is due to the fact that Fleury is well positioned to face challenges, mainly with the financial support of the increase in Covid-19 , which is expected to drive revenue in Q1 2022.

Another point is that analysts see that the company has been able to grow through acquisitions of diagnostic test companies and new business lines.

“Fleury will continue its inorganic growth strategy, given the low leverage (net debt/EBITDA) of 1.3x at the end of Q3 2021 and attractive Valuation of 17.3x P/E 22 (vs. 20x average historic)”, say Eduardo Nisho, Guilherme Vianna and Bruno Bandeira, who signed the report.

Rede D’Or is not a short-term action

Analysts estimate that Rede D’Or’s stock will be pressured in the short term due to the higher leverage ratio of 2.4x, with 52% floating rate debt and higher average interest rates expected in 2022.

In addition, the reduction in the pace of acquisitions in 2022, due to the increase in debt and lower availability of capital and the risk of stoppages of elective surgeries with the new wave of Covid-19 can also disrupt the asset in the short term.

“The more positive dynamics for Fleury than for Rede D’Or justifies us changing our choice of the health sector to Fleury”, they conclude.

Therefore, analysts have a buy recommendation for Fleury with a target price of R$ 23.80, up 32.14% compared to the closing this Wednesday (12).

Even with these bad estimates for Rede D’Or, Nisho, Vianna and Bandeira recommend buying the company with a long-term profit perspective. Target price is 51.30%, advance 24.5%.