RedeBBB: Rafa Kalimann and Rhudson Victor do ‘Esquenta BBB’ live with special guests | BBB22

It’s not long before we find out who the brothers and sisters of BBB22 are! Those who are also looking forward to the big announcement are: Rafa Kalimann and Rhudson Victor. 😍😍😍

👀 The presenters of #RedeBBB will start work on the season in style this Thursday, the 13/1th, at 17 pm, in the first live of the edition! 🔥🔥🔥

👀 The chat will bring together everything we already know about the BBB so far, with special guests, exclusive videos and the public’s suspicions about who will be in the most watched house in Brazil.

🎯 Where? The heat takes place live on Gshow and Globoplay, and you can interact by sending questions, comments and guesses to our presenters and guests using the hashtag #RedeBBB.

💻📱 Check out all the #RedeBBB programs that will always keep you informed of everything that happens inside (and outside) the most watched house in Brazil:

• Presented by Rafa Kalimann, it promotes the eliminated person’s first contact with the public.

• The former participant watches videos that marked his trajectory, answers questions from fans and reacts to what happened while he was confined.

• The “Gift of the Eliminated” is guaranteed this year.

• Live on Gshow and Globoplay, every Tuesday, right after the program on TV Globo.

• Presented by Ana Clara, it has guests to debate and speculate about the game, bringing a new look at the recently eliminated.

• Shows exclusive content from before the participant entered the house and also the ex-BBB’s new routine in his first days out of confinement.

• Live on Gshow and Globoplay, every Thursday, right after the program on TV Globo.

• Commanded once again by Rhudson Victor, it echoes everything that happens in the house with a fun look and with a focus on social networks: what hit the web, the memes, the reaction of anonymous and famous fans.

• New programs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, on Gshow and on the official BBB profiles on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

• Commanded by Jeska Grecco and Samir Duarte, he returns with everything for this edition.

• It features exclusive content, such as the interview with the eliminated player and the testimony of the leader of the week, recorded directly from the house for the Leader’s Podcast.

• New episodes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To listen on Gshow, Globoplay or audio platforms.

THE BBB 22 has general direction by Rodrigo Dourado, genre direction by Boninho and presentation by Tadeu Schmidt. The reality show is scheduled to premiere on January 17.