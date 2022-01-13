Reinaldo Gottino criticizes CNN and reveals reason for leaving | Television

Reinaldo Gottino is a real success on the Record TV screen. In addition to achieving excellent ratings in charge of the “Balanço Geral”, coming to take the lead in the disputed fight in Ibope several times, the journalist turned out to be a professional very dear to the viewers. However, before reaching the level he is currently at, the journalist went through some complications in his career.

One of the most remarkable moments in Gottino’s career on television, without a doubt, was the announcement of his hiring by CNN Brasil and, in a short time, the termination of the contract and his return to Record TV. Years after the incident, the journalist revealed the real reason that made him make the decision to put an end to his brief history with CNN Brasil. The presenter even stabbed the old station.

Reinaldo Gottino was the guest of the Inteligência Ltda podcast. during interview, the journalist spoke about various subjects and, of course, about his meteoric passage through the news channel. According to him, the way the station does journalism is incompatible with its way of working: “It was getting heavy, very demanding for me. When you enter this format, it is very safe for the broadcaster. I started to feel trapped in that little box.”.

Attached to the standards established by CNN Brasil, Gottino revealed that it didn’t take long for him to miss everything he had at Edir Macedo’s station and ended up making a reflection: “I was used to something more spacious and I thought: ‘Wow, I wanted to play something different’. It was a very new project. I liked that space better. [que tinha na Record TV]”.

Contrary to what he did on CNN Brasil, Reinaldo said that the way he leads the “General Balance Sheet”, both on departure and on his return to Record TV, is something that makes him much more comfortable, as he speaks directly to the public, which did not happen on the news station: “It is popular journalism, close to the people. But the most important thing is transparency. People know I’m telling the truth, what I think. I try to show people that they are welcome.”.

During the short time he was on CNN Brasil, Gottino ended up being massacred on the social networks as a result of an argument with Gabriela Prioli during a program. In this ocasion, the journalist went accused of sexism: “They destroyed me. The internet potentiated something as if I had interrupted and I wouldn’t let her speak. The mediator’s idea is to participate to give a higher temperature. I really like the idea of ​​debate.”.

Reinaldo Gottino said he received numerous offensive messages, even getting his children into trouble. The journalist concluded regretting the whole situation: “It was a very boring thing. One person wrote to me like this: ‘you don’t respect women, I know where your children study’. We’re not ready for that yet. It was a shame this wear and tear that happened”.

