remember the case that fooled all of Brazil

The story of Maria Verônica Santos, better known as ‘A Pregnant de Taubaté’, turns 10 this Tuesday, 11. The pedagogue became known throughout Brazil after giving interviews to various media posing as a pregnant woman with quadruplets who needing help to maintain the expenses of the “four daughters”. In addition to raising awareness of many people who donated diapers and furniture for the “Marias’ room”, the case gained repercussion due to the rarity of pregnancy.

The supposed babies of Maria Verônica even had names: Maria Clara, Maria Eduarda, Maria Fernanda and Maria Vitória. One of the most emblematic moments of the Pregnant Woman in Taubaté was on Record’s ‘Hoje em Dia’ program, in which the pregnant woman brought presenter Edu Guedes to tears when reporting the difficulties she was facing and, at the same time, intrigued fellow presenter Chris Flores. , one of those responsible for putting an end to the farce.

In the period, Chris Flores reported that he became suspicious when talking to Maria Verônica behind the scenes of the program. According to the presenter, the woman had no difficulties getting around, did not have swelling in her feet and did not let anyone touch her belly out of “shame”.

Pregnant woman from Taubaté: how was the false pregnancy discovered?

Police began investigating the case after a doctor who treated the woman in the second half of 2011 reported that she was not pregnant. The dates did not match that of a pregnant woman who was about to give birth in the second half of January 2012.

Presenter Chris Flores also contributed to the discovery of the false pregnancy after asking a reporter to accompany the woman in Taubaté and investigate the case. Before long, it was discovered that the ultrasound pictures were taken from the internet and the baby shown on the scan was just a boy she had found on the web.

In addition, the woman even hired a lawyer to defend her, who dropped the case after Maria Veronica did not attend the exam requested by him. The woman’s lawyer, Enilson de Castro, confirmed the hoax in the early hours of January 20, 2012, exposing that his client wore a belly made of silicone with fillers.

Pregnant woman in Taubaté: lawsuit in court

Maria Verônica and her husband Kleber were prosecuted for the crime of embezzlement. The process was suspended and extinguished years later. The owner of the ultrasound used by the false pregnant woman also denounced the woman for moral damages.

Pregnant in Taubaté: how is she 10 years later?

After all that happened, Maria Verônica and her husband Kleber isolated themselves, but continued to live in Taubaté. The woman even changed her look and sought psychiatric help. According to an interview with her lawyer at the time to G1, Enilson de Castro, she was diagnosed with pseudologia fantastic. The disorder, better known as mythomania, is the compulsive desire to lie frequently.

Chris Flores, recognized for helping to unmask the lie, even recalled the case in participation in the “Venus Podcast” in December 2021. The presenter commented that she came to look for the woman recently. “She’s still in Taubaté. Then she had a religious articles store. We’re studying a moment of reunion there, for us to sit down, see each other and talk. for her to do that,” explained Chris.

Pregnant from Taubaté: remember the main memes

After the discovery of Maria Verônica’s false pregnancy, the case became one of the first and biggest memes in Brazil, gaining great proportions. The city of Taubaté, in São Paulo, became synonymous with lies and, the pregnant woman, became a Christmas ornament, a Carnival costume and continues to be remembered even 10 years after the case.

1. Edu Guedes cried with the story of the Pregnant Woman in Taubaté

2. São Clemente samba school made a wing for the history of the Pregnant Woman of Taubaté

3. Pregnant woman from Taubaté became a Christmas ornament

The pregnant woman from Taubaté became a Christmas tree ornament (Photo: Reproduction / Facebook)

