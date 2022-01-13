Remember who are the 21 winners of all editions of the BBB

THE Globe premiere the BBB 22 next Monday, January 17th, and the public is really looking forward to the arrival of another season of the most successful reality show in the country. The program, which has been on the air since 2002, has already received hundreds of people at the most watched house in Brazil and awarded 21 of them the top prizes. THE entertain made a list and you now remember all the winners of the attraction.

BBB 1 – Kléber BamBam

Kleber BamBam was the first lucky person to win Big Brother Brasil. The program debuted on Globo’s small screen in January 2002 and, at that time, reality TV was still not so popular among Brazilian viewers. The show ended up being a resounding success and came to an end after just over two months. Most voted in the grand final, BamBam faced Vanessa Pascale and André Gabeh in the last spot.

BBB 2 – Rodrigo Caubói

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

With the great success of the first season, the carioca broadcaster decided to “renew” the format and aired BBB 2 just a few months later. 2002 was the only year in history that had two editions of the program, which usually airs between January and April. The second season started the “quota” of cowboys on the show and came to an end with the victory of Rodrigo Cowboy. The final had only two participants and the boy won Manuela Saadeh in the vote.

BBB 3 – Dhomini

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The following year, Globo aired the third season of Big Brother Brasil, which came to an end with the victory of the controversial Dhomini. Despite his victory, two other names are the most remembered of the attraction: the presenter Sabrina Sato and the actress Juliana Alves became known to the public during the reality show. Sato, by the way, lived a romance with Dhomini on the show. He reached the final with Elane from Bahia and took home BRL 500,000.

BBB 4 – Citizen

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

BBB4 was the first in history to have a woman as a champion. Do you remember her? Santos City conquered Brazil when he entered the most watched house in Brazil at just 18 years old. The nanny didn’t star in many shacks, but she won over the public and ended up winning the program by playing in the final with Thiago Lira, Your Friend.

BBB 5 – Jean Wyllys

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

BBB 5 is one of the most successful editions in the history of the reality show. The program made the actress Thank you Massafera known to the public. She had a lot of popularity in the most watched house in Brazil, but not as much as Jean Wyllys, who became the winner. The two went to the final with the participant Sammy.

BBB 6 – Mara Viana

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The sixth edition of the attraction was the second in history to have a woman as champion. Mara Viana entered the reality show when the attraction was still doing sweepstakes to choose its participants. The edition was not very busy and the grand final had Mara, who was chosen by the public, and Mariana Felicio, runner-up.

BBB 7 – Diego Alemão

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The main point of BBB 7 was a love triangle formed by Iris Stefanelli, Diego Alemão and Fani Pacheco. The handsome guy ended up getting involved with the two during the reality show, but lived a real romance with Iris after leaving the house. Diego was sent to several walls, got rid of them all and arrived with caroline in the final, being chosen the champion.

BBB 8 – Rafinha

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

BBB 8 did not please rally critics very much and received a lot of criticism, above all for having been shown after a remarkable edition. The program was distinguished by the presence of Gyselle Soares, which ranked second in the reality show. Rafinha Ribeiro was the champion.

BBB 9 -Max Port

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Max Porto consecrated himself as the big winner of BBB 9, shown on Globo in 2009. The famous managed to win Ana Carolina Madeira, who was champion of walls in the season, in the last berlin of the game. He went to the final with francine and Priscilla and took home the final prize.

BBB 10 – Marcelo Dourado

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

BBB 10 is one of the most beloved seasons of the format. The program was won by Marcelo Dourado, who was a veteran of the reality show. He had participated in the fourth edition and had not even come close to the grand finale. This time, however, everything was different and he won. Fernanda and Kadu in the last poll.

BBB 11 – Maria Melilo

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

After four editions without a woman winning the program, BBB 11 came to break the fast with Maria Melilo. She conquered Brazil with her sincere and even naive way of dealing with her teammates. The famous one went to the grand final with Wesley, with whom she maintained a romance in the game, and was chosen champion.

BBB 12 – Fael

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The twelfth season of Big Brother Brasil was another one to suffer from public criticism due to the lack of movement in the game. After a rather lukewarm edition, the Globo program ended with fael as a big winner. He had 92% of the votes in the final, which he played with fabian.

BBB 13 – Fernanda Keulla

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

BBB 13 was another edition of the program to have former participants in the cast. Fani Pacheco, Anamara and Natalia Casassola managed to return to the most guarded house in Brazil, but could not win. They didn’t even make it to the grand finale, which featured Fernanda Keulla, Nasser and Andressa. The first was chosen by more than 62% of the public and took home the award.

BBB 14 – Vanessa Mesquita

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Vanessa Mesquita was the big winner of BBB 14 after facing two other women in the final: clear and angela. And the vet entered the program’s history by starring in a romance with Clara, which was entitled to many kisses and hot scenes under the duvet.

BBB 15 – Caesar

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Big Brother Brasil 15 was yet another edition to suffer strong criticism, despite having Angelica in the cast. She didn’t make it to the show’s final, which came to an end with the victory of Caesar. He was the last man to win the reality show, which was won only by women in the sequel.

BBB 16 – Munik

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The great protagonist of BBB 16 was Ana Paula Renault, who starred in numerous shacks on Globo’s reality show. The famous, however, ended up being expelled from the game and could not reach the grand final. munik, who was her friend on the show, ended up “inheriting” the rank of favorite and took home the award.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

A season full of controversies, BBB 17 was distinguished by letting twin brothers into the house together. After all, Emily Araujo, one of the twins, reached the grand final and was the winner. She had a controversial romance with Marcos, who was expelled after being accused of assaulting her.

BBB 18 – Gleici Damasceno

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

BBB 18 managed to catch the breath of the reality show and was a season more praised by fans after much criticism of the previous editions. Gleici Damasceno won Kaysar Dadour in the grand final of the game and was chosen by the public as the winner. Ana Clara Lima and his father also went all the way, but they didn’t get many votes.

BBB 19 – Paula

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Another controversial season full of controversies, BBB 19 came to an end with Paula Von Sperling as a winner. She came to receive numerous accusations during the game, but still was chosen by the public to take the award. She played in the final with Alan Possamai.

BBB 20 – Thelma Assis

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

BBB 20 was a resounding success and was the first season of the show to feature celebrities in the cast. Thelma Assis was the only anonymous to reach the grand finale of the program, disputing the award with the singer Manu Gavassi and the influencer Rafa Kalimann. She was chosen by the public and took home the prize of R$ 1.5 million.

BBB 21 – Juliette Freire

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Juliette Freire became the biggest phenomenon in the history of Big Brother Brazil. She was heavily criticized by her confinement colleagues throughout the game, but was supported by much of the viewers outside. Owner of millions of followers on social networks, the paraibana won the program with more than 90% of the votes when playing for the grand finale with Camilla de Lucas and fiuk.

