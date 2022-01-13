Reservoir level improves, but still does not relieve electricity bill – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Marcelo Casal Jr/Agência Brasil



The rains recorded in several regions since mid-October are already reflected in the storage level of the country’s main reservoirs, but it is still too early to assume a position of “tranquility” for the electricity sector, say experts heard by the Estadão/Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system). As for consumers, the improvement should not be noticeable in the coming months, as it will not result in an immediate relief in electricity bills. The forecast is that the tariffs will continue to weigh on the pockets of Brazilians.

In 2021, the country experienced the worst shortage in the last 91 years. The most serious situation was in the subsystem of the Southeast and Central-West regions, considered the “water tank” of the electric sector.

Last January, the level of the reservoirs was 23.36% of the total capacity, and dropped to 16.75% in September. Now, according to the most recent data from the National Electric System Operator (ONS), the projection is that they will reach 40% capacity by the end of January.

The forecast is also positive for other regions. The expectation is that, at the end of this month, the reservoirs will reach 73.2% of capacity in the North and 70.2% in the Northeast. In the South, projections indicate a lower level than that recorded in recent months.

“Reservoirs are rising, as we know, it is raining in several regions of the country. But we have to wait for the end of the wet season, March or April, to have this tranquility. For now, we can say that the reservoirs are recovering well”, he says. the director general of the ONS, Luiz Carlos Ciocchi.

Blackout off the map

Along the same lines, Francisco Diniz, the head of the weather analysis and forecasting center at the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), believes that it is too early for an analysis, but that the reservoirs have recovered well. He explains that there should be a drought in the coming days in regions where there are reservoirs that serve the electricity sector, but that it will not last for long, and the rains should resume at the end of January and intensify over the next month. “I believe there will be better favors in the future for regions that have reservoirs,” he said.

The professor at the UFRJ Institute of Economics and coordinator of the Electric Sector Studies Group (Gesel), Nivalde de Castro, says that the situation is better than last year and, considering the current scenario, there is no risk of imbalance between supply and energy demand. Contributing to this, according to him, are the rains, the expansion of the installed capacity for energy generation, with the start of operation of new projects, which will inject more energy to serve consumers, and the weak level of economic activity.

“The energy supply has grown. In terms of storage, because it is raining, and due to the expansion of the installed capacity of the system, with new plants, mainly wind and solar. On the other hand, demand will not grow, due to the economic crisis. From the point of view of balance, the risk of blackout is off the map. The problem now is the cost”, he says. “It is raining a lot, these tragedies that happened in the country indicate that, and this rain is so voluminous that it is enough to meet the demand and there is water left in the reservoirs.”

The electrical system service conditions will be analyzed today by the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE). At the most recent meeting, in December, the collegiate, chaired by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, maintained some exceptional measures to guarantee the attendance of the population in 2022.

However, the group chose to limit power generation by thermal plants and energy imports to 15,000 average megawatts (average MW) throughout December. The decision, according to the government, gives priority to the activation of cheaper plants.

Measures leave a hole for the consumer

Measures taken by the government to prevent blackouts and rationing last year have staved off the risk of power supply problems, but they have come at a high cost to consumers.

As shown by the Estadão/Broadcast, just the use of thermal plants and the import of energy from Argentina and Uruguay cost R$ 16.8 billion until October. Even the creation of a more expensive banner, water scarcity, was not enough to cover all expenses and a new financial contribution will be necessary. The loan will avoid a fee this year, but will be repaid with interest in the future.

The director general of the National Electric System Operator (ONS), Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, recognizes that tariffs should not be cheap in the short term. “The water scarcity flag is already planned until April and covers costs already incurred. If we finish the rainy season at good levels, then, yes, we will have a lower cost during the year”, he explained.

The funds raised via tariff flags until April will be used to cover the costs of actions for the months of September, October and November, which total R$ 8.6 billion, and the deficit registered before the creation of the new level – which accounts for R$ 5 billion by July. The problem, however, lingered. According to data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the account has accumulated a deficit of R$ 12.35 billion by November.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.