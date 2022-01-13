Rio will not ask for vaccination certificates for children in schools

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), said today that the capital of Rio de Janeiro will not require proof of vaccination against the new coronavirus for students from the municipal network to enter schools. The immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years against covid-19 in the city starts next Monday, 17.

“Children will enter any school in Rio’s City Hall. Children cannot answer for the possibly wrong decision (not to be vaccinated) of the father and mother, of the guardian”, said Paes, in a public agenda.

According to the calendar released by the city hall, the vaccination of children in Rio against the new coronavirus begins on Monday, by 11-year-olds, and continues until February 9, reaching 5-year-olds. There will be three days dedicated to each age, totaling four weeks (see detailed calendar below).

Paes said that the Rio calendar was set up following the expected arrival of pediatric vaccines in the city. The first batch with 1.2 million doses of the immunizer that will be applied in the age group, from Pfizer, arrived in the country this morning.

We can do it in a week, vaccinate all children. The four-week schedule is due to the perspective of dose arrivals.

Eduardo Paes on vaccinating children against the new coronavirus in Rio

With the start of the school year in the municipal school system scheduled for February 7, Paes repeated what he has been saying about schools remaining open in the pandemic.

“It is important to understand that in Rio de Janeiro we will keep classes as an absolute priority. Nothing gets in the way of our children being able to have their proper education, after so much time, with so many problems”, said the mayor.

Vaccination of children against covid-19 in Rio