RJ records 12,000 new known cases of Covid, and capital breaks record for the 2nd day in a row | Rio de Janeiro

For the second day in a row, the state of Rio de Janeiro recorded more than 10,000 new known cases of Covid and the capital broke the record for new cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
This Wednesday (12), there were 12,001 new cases in the state, being 11,043 only in the city of Rio – On Tuesday, there were 9,315.
- Key state numbers:
- 12,001 new cases known and 7 new Deaths
- Average mobile from cases: 6,642, with high of 1,981% compared 2 weeks ago
- Average mobile from deaths: 5, with 51% drop compared 2 weeks ago
- Occupancy rate: ward – 8%; ICU – 10.4%
In the capital, the number of deaths in the capital rose from 1 on Tuesday to 2 – none of them was by the ômicron variant, according to the Municipal Health Department.
Evolution of the number of cases in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/City Hall of Rio
Half of positive tests
More than 90% of those hospitalized for Covid did not complete vaccination
The index of positive results in Covid-19 tests rose in the second week of January in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Now, half of the people tested have the disease. A week ago, the index was at 43%.
This is the highest rate of positive results in Rio since August 2020, when tests were still scarce in the country.
In the state, the positivity rate remains at 40%.
“It is time for us to observe day by day and, if necessary, have the ability to open these beds immediately. Obviously, we have a capacity, a contingency plan ready, to be able to make this transformation of these beds very quickly, including transforming some units into Covid units. Now, this will depend on demand. If there is demand, this will be done”, explained the State Secretary of Health, Alexandre Chieppe.