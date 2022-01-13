Rodrigo Caetano acts on the sly and makes an offer for a disputed striker in the market; R$ 7 million is at stake

The Rooster is watching market and it’s not just to hire a new coach, a gap that needs to be filled with some urgency. However, a piece for the offensive system is on the radar and according to information gathered by Globoesporte.com, an offer has already been made. It is the striker Sorriso, currently at Juventude.

The executive director of the Rio Grande do Sul club, Marcelo Barbarotti, avoids nailing the Athletic as one of those who made a proposal for the player, however, admits that the departure of the Youth athlete is something that gains strength. In addition to Alvinegro de Minas, Red Bull Bragantino also probed the situation in Sorriso and made a move.

“In relation to Sorriso, since the end of the competition, situations have never stopped coming. So, we had negotiations with the European market, there was the situation in Japan, and today, there are two very real situations in Brazil. So, it’s on the table in discussion with our board and with the athlete’s representatives”, revealed the leader.

Sorriso is 20 years old and had a satisfactory performance at Juventude in 2021. In all, the striker played in 50 games, scored four goals and provided four assists. The player’s contract with the Rio Grande do Sul club determines that R$ 7 million be disbursed in case of breach of bond for the transfer to a Brazilian team, an international team must pay 7 million euros.