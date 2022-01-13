Rosewood opens hotel in São Paulo

THE Rosewood Hotels officially opened its doors in São Paulo, announcing the entry of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts into South America as a new global icon for the ultra-luxury brand.

Situated in the historic enclave of Cidade Matarazzo, a complex of preserved early 20th century buildings that have been carefully transformed into private residences, upscale shops and entertainment venues. With 30,000 square meters, Rosewood São Paulo occupies the former historic hospital, Matarazzo Maternidade, as well as a new vertical garden tower.

The transformation of heritage buildings is rooted in sustainability and makes Cidade Matarazzo the largest upcycling of Brazil, with a focus on celebrating and protecting the country’s cultural heritage and natural environment. Most design materials are locally sourced and inspired by the country’s diverse culture. The new hotel also houses an innovative collection of 450 works, all created in partnership with local artists whose work draws on Brazilian culture.

With 160 rooms and suites, plus 100 private Rosewood suites available for purchase, the hotel’s luxurious accommodations are spread across the two towers. Rosewood São Paulo brought new life to Maternity Matarazzo, where more than 500,000 Brazilians were born. The hotel’s garden is also home to the Capela de Santa Luzia, another historic building that has been carefully restored to maintain its original 1922 architecture. for weddings and other celebrations of life.

The hotel has numerous attractions, including:

Asaya – Spa (opening in 2022);

Two pools (rooftop infinity pool open daily 9am-6pm, outdoor pool open Feb 2022);

Movie theater;

Music studio;

Rosewood Explorers Program for Children;

Complimentary WiFi;

Concierge;

Room service;

Nightly turndown service;

Laundry and valet services;

Butler Service.

In addition, the space will have six restaurants:

Le Jardin – 24-hour restaurant;

Blaise – French restaurant with touches of Brazilian cuisine;

Taraz – South American Cuisine;

Rabo di Galo – Jazz Bar;

Emerald Garden Pool & Bar;

Belavista Rooftop Pool & Bar’

For more information about the hotel and to make your reservation, visit the Rosewood São Paulo website.