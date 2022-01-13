Rotenberg congratulates the board and supports the sale of Botafogo to Textor: ‘Historical moment, which I have always defended and fought for’

Former vice of football, marketing and former member of the former Executive Committee of the Botafogo, Ricardo Rotenberg was yet another member of former boards of directors to speak out in favor of the sale of the club’s SAF to John Textor, which will be voted on by the councilors and partners this Thursday and Friday.

Rotenberg considered the current moment as “historic”, he said that he always defended the transformation of Botafogo into S/A and praised the current white-and-white board for conducting the process.

Check out Rotenberg’s manifesto, posted on his social media:

“Alvinegro friends,

Botafogo is experiencing a historic moment! This moment I have always defended and fought for, which is S/A. I 100% support the entry of John Textor as an investor in SAF.

Now we have an investor who not only chose Botafogo, but who has already become a chosen one. Only GLORIOSO gives us this emotion.

Today, Botafogo is ready to take this step, the result of intense work and preparation. Congratulations to the executive board for this outcome and to everyone involved during these last years in the project that is finally coming to fruition.

I also thank the parliamentarians for the approval of the SAF (Law on)? Rodrigo Maia, Pedro Paulo and Carlos Portinho.

Now fan.

Greetings alvinegras.”