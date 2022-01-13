Russian military exercise takes tanks to the border with Ukraine; Watch VIDEO | World

The Russian army carried out military exercises with tanks in the Rostov region, which is on the border with Ukraine, on Wednesday (12). Watch the VIDEO above .

The activity took place as representatives of Russia and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) were meeting in Brussels for security talks.

Russia has been troubling and increasing regional tension by gathering troops near Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s government demands that the neighboring country not join NATO.

Furthermore, the Russians want the US government to commit not to expand the military alliance to the east, which the Americans refuse to accept.

Russia says it has no intention of attacking Ukraine, and maintains that it has the right to move its soldiers into its own territory and carry out military exercises as it sees fit.

NATO said on Wednesday it was willing to talk to Russia about arms control and missile deployment, but would not allow Ukraine to be excluded from a possible alliance.

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, also warned of what he called the real risk of a new war in Europe.

He also said, after four hours of talks, that he would not let the Moscow government dictate security arrangements for other countries and create dangerous spheres of influence.

Russia denies planning to invade Ukraine but says it needs a number of guarantees for its own security, including a halt to any NATO expansion.