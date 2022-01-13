SAG Awards 2022 Announces List of Nominees; check it out – Culture

The nominees for the 28th prize of the Hollywood Actors Guild were announced this Wednesday, 12, by actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson on Instagram of the awards, live. Although the nominations were held virtually due to the rise in Covid cases, the broadcast announcement still represented one of the most significant mornings in an awards season, largely erased by the pandemic.

THE SAG Awards has gained more prominence in this year’s awards season since the fiasco of Golden Globe, which marks the beginning of the awards period, which ends at the Oscars. O Globo was announced without ceremony, through social networks, after the controversies involving the organization of the event, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The awards are among one of the most trusted guides to the Oscars. Rarely does a film or performance that is not nominated by screen actors end up winning the main award. Actors make up the largest percentage of the film academy, so their choices carry more weight. The delivery of the Oscars is scheduled for March 27. The 28th edition of the SAG Awards will be held on February 27 and broadcast on TNT.

Check out the nominees for the 28th SAG Awards:

BEST CAST IN FILM

Belfast

In the Rhythm of the Heart

Don’t Look Up

Gucci House

King Richard – Creating Champions

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Javier Bardem (Introducing the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Attack of the Dogs)

Andrew Garfield (Tick Tick Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard – Raising Champions)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

BEST ACTRESS IN FILM

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lada Gaga (Gucci House)

Jennifer Hudson(Respect)

Nicole Kidman (Introducing the Ricardos)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Ben Affleck (Sweet Home Bar)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Troy Kotsur (In the Rhythm of the Heart)

Jared Leto (Gucci House)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (Attack of the Dogs)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

Ariana DeBose (Love, Sublime Love)

Kirsten Dunst (Attack of the Dogs)

Ruth Negga (Identity)

BEST stunt cast

Black Widow

dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

BEST CAST IN A DRAMA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

round 6

Succession

yellowstone

BEST CAST IN A COMEDY SERIES

The Great

hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieren Culkin (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Jung Ho-Yeon (Round 6)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Reese Withersoon (The Morning Show)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Sandra Oh (The Chair)

Jean Smart(Hacks)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A TV FILM OR MINISERY

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A TV FILM OR MINISTRY

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

BEST stunt cast in a series

Snake Kai

Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Sea of ​​East Town

round 6

/With information from the AP.