SAG Awards 2022 Announces List of Nominees; check it out – Culture

The nominees for the 28th prize of the Hollywood Actors Guild were announced this Wednesday, 12, by actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson on Instagram of the awards, live. Although the nominations were held virtually due to the rise in Covid cases, the broadcast announcement still represented one of the most significant mornings in an awards season, largely erased by the pandemic.
THE SAG Awards has gained more prominence in this year’s awards season since the fiasco of Golden Globe, which marks the beginning of the awards period, which ends at the Oscars. O Globo was announced without ceremony, through social networks, after the controversies involving the organization of the event, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The awards are among one of the most trusted guides to the Oscars. Rarely does a film or performance that is not nominated by screen actors end up winning the main award. Actors make up the largest percentage of the film academy, so their choices carry more weight. The delivery of the Oscars is scheduled for March 27. The 28th edition of the SAG Awards will be held on February 27 and broadcast on TNT.
Check out the nominees for the 28th SAG Awards:
BEST CAST IN FILM
Belfast
In the Rhythm of the Heart
Don’t Look Up
Gucci House
King Richard – Creating Champions
BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE
Javier Bardem (Introducing the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Attack of the Dogs)
Andrew Garfield (Tick Tick Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard – Raising Champions)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
BEST ACTRESS IN FILM
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Lada Gaga (Gucci House)
Jennifer Hudson(Respect)
Nicole Kidman (Introducing the Ricardos)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE
Ben Affleck (Sweet Home Bar)
Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)
Troy Kotsur (In the Rhythm of the Heart)
Jared Leto (Gucci House)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (Attack of the Dogs)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM
Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)
Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)
Ariana DeBose (Love, Sublime Love)
Kirsten Dunst (Attack of the Dogs)
Ruth Negga (Identity)
BEST stunt cast
Black Widow
dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
BEST CAST IN A DRAMA SERIES
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
round 6
Succession
yellowstone
BEST CAST IN A COMEDY SERIES
The Great
hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieren Culkin (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Jung Ho-Yeon (Round 6)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Reese Withersoon (The Morning Show)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Sandra Oh (The Chair)
Jean Smart(Hacks)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A TV FILM OR MINISERY
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A TV FILM OR MINISTRY
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
BEST stunt cast in a series
Snake Kai
Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Sea of East Town
round 6
/With information from the AP.