SAG Awards: ‘Gucci House’ and ‘Attack of the Dogs’ Lead US Actors Guild Nominations | Movie theater

The drama about one of the top fashion dynasties “House Gucci” and the sinister western “Attack of the Dogs” lead, with three nominations each, among the nominations among the films announced this Wednesday (12) to compete for the SAG Awards, Hollywood Actors Guild Awards.

“Casa Gucci” was nominated for the group’s top award, for best cast in a film. The film will compete against “Belfast”, “The Rhythm of the Heart”, “King Richard: Creating Champions” and “Don’t Look Up”.

The SAG Awards, chosen by a vote of its members, will be presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles scheduled for February 27th.

The results are closely watched, as actors are the largest group to vote for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards, the organization that presents and distributes the Oscars in March.

Netflix garnered the most nominations of any other film studio, with seven in total.

See the full list of nominees:

‘Belfast’

‘In the rhythm of the heart’

‘Don’t look up’

‘Gucci House’

‘King Richard: Creating Champions’

Javier Bardem (‘Being the Ricardos’)

Benedict Cumberbatch (‘Attack of the Dogs’)

Andrew Garfield (‘Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!’)

Will Smith (‘King Richard: Raising Champions’)

Denzel Washington (‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’)

Jessica Chastain (‘Tammy Faye’s Eyes’)

Olivia Colman (‘The Lost Daughter’)

Lady Gaga (‘House Gucci’)

Jennifer Hudson (‘Respect’)

Nicole Kidman (‘Being the Ricardos’)

Ben Affleck (‘Sweet Home Bar’)

Bradley Cooper (‘Licorice Pizza’)

Troy Kotsur (‘In the Rhythm of the Heart’)

Jared Leto (‘House Gucci’)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (‘Attack of the Dogs’)

Caitriona Balfe (‘Belfast’)

Cate Blanchett (‘Nightmare Alley’)

Ariana DeBose (‘Love, Sublime Love’)

Kirsten Dunst (‘Attack of the Dogs’)

Ruth Negga (‘Passing)

Murray Bartlett (‘The White Lotus’)

Oscar Isaac (‘Scenes From a Marriage’)

Michael Keaton (‘Dopesick’)

Ewan McGregor (‘Halston’)

Evan Peters (‘Mare of Easttown’)

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge (‘The White Lotus’)

Cynthia Erivo (‘Genius: Aretha’)

Margaret Qualley (‘Maid’)

Jean Smart (‘Mare of Easttown’)

Kate Winslet (‘Mare of Easttown’)

Best Cast in a Comedy Series

‘The Great’ (Hulu)

‘Hacks’ (HBO Max)

‘The Kominsky Method’ (Netflix)

‘Only Murders in the Building’ (Hulu)

‘Ted Lasso’ (Apple TV Plus)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas (‘The Kominsky Method’)

Brett Goldstein (‘Ted Lasso’)

Steve Martin (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning (‘The Great’)

Sandra Oh (‘The Chair’)

Jean Smart (‘Hacks’

Juno Temple (‘Ted Lasso’)

Hannah Waddingham (‘Ted Lasso’)

Best Cast in a Drama Series

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

‘The Morning Show’

‘Squid Game’

‘Succession’

‘Yellowstone’

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (‘Succession’)

Billy Crudup (‘The Morning Show’)

Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’)

Lee Jung-Jae (‘Squid Game’)

Jeremy Strong (‘Succession’)

Best Actress in a Drama Series