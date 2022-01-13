Salary allowance withdrawals start on February 8; See calendar, dates and latest news

THE official calendar of PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 starts on the 8th of February. PIS/Pasep 2022 withdrawals are made according to the beneficiary’s birthday month.
The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a benefit paid annually to workers. In 2022, the payment, which used to be done in 12 months, will be made in just 2.
Value of PIS/Pasep 2022
THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period the employee worked with signed card in 2020, the base year of this year’s payments.
Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.
Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.
- 12 months worked – BRL 1,212
PIS/Pasep 2022 is anticipated
Workers in some Brazilian cities, in an emergency situation, will receive the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus in advance, at once, on the first day of payment. know more about who will receive the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus in advance clicking here.
New PIS 2022 calendar
Private initiative workers receive PIS, by Caixa Econômica Federal.
|BORN IN
|RECEIVE FROM
|GET UP TO
|January
|february 8
|December 29
|February
|February, 10th
|December 29
|March
|February 15th
|December 29
|April
|February 17th
|December 29
|May
|February 22
|December 29
|June
|February, 24
|December 29
|July
|March, 15
|December 29
|August
|March 17
|December 29
|September
|March 22
|December 29
|October
|March 24
|December 29
|November
|March 29th
|December 29
|December
|March 31
|December 29
Official Pasep 2022 Calendar
Public sector workers, who receive Pasep, by Banco do Brasil.
|END OF REGISTRATION
|RECEIVE FROM
|GET UP TO
|0 – 1
|February 15th
|December 29
|2 – 3
|February 17th
|December 29
|4
|February 22
|December 29
|5
|February, 24
|December 29
|6
|March, 15
|December 29
|7
|March 17
|December 29
|8
|March 22
|December 29
|9
|March 24
|December 29