Salary allowance withdrawals start on February 8; See calendar, dates and latest news

THE official calendar of PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 starts on the 8th of February. PIS/Pasep 2022 withdrawals are made according to the beneficiary’s birthday month.

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a benefit paid annually to workers. In 2022, the payment, which used to be done in 12 months, will be made in just 2.

Value of PIS/Pasep 2022

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period the employee worked with signed card in 2020, the base year of this year’s payments.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

PIS/Pasep 2022 is anticipated

Workers in some Brazilian cities, in an emergency situation, will receive the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus in advance, at once, on the first day of payment. know more about who will receive the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus in advance clicking here.

New PIS 2022 calendar

Private initiative workers receive PIS, by Caixa Econômica Federal.

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29 October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29



Official Pasep 2022 Calendar



Public sector workers, who receive Pasep, by Banco do Brasil.