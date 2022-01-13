Salary around R$ 480 thousand/month, profit of R$ 23 MI and more; Petraglia advances for advantageous deal for Athletico-PR

So far, Hurricane has announced two news for the course of the season, but intends to intensify this process in the coming weeks.

Athletico-PR is already in the pre-season stage at CAT Caju. Last Wednesday (12), midfielder Hugo Moura was made official as an athlete for Rubro-Negro until December 2022, on loan. The 24-year-old player arrives after being loaned by Flamengo, where he won the Brasileirão, Supercopa, Libertadores, among other titles.

In addition to Hugo, an important piece for the functioning of the Athletic football department arrived in Paraná. This is Ricardo Gomes, hired as executive director of football for the club from Paraná. Alongside the president of the current Copa Sudamericana champion, Mario Celso Petraglia, Gomes is expected to articulate some things more easily behind the scenes.

In conversations with São Paulo, Athletico seems not to have given up on Pablo. If he manages to advance through shirt 9, the red-black team would be willing to pay around R$3 million for the player, which would represent a profit of R$23 million. When he negotiated the striker with Tricolor do Morumbi, the Athletics earned R$ 26 million.

“Pablo has a contract until the end of 2023. If he fulfills it, the player will receive R$ 11.5 million (approximately R$ 480 thousand/month). In addition, the club owes R$ 3 million. São Paulo assumes a loss: it paid R$ 26 million and can sell it for R$ 3 million. But it would save BRL 14.5 million that I would pay Pablo”, detailed the Somos São Paulinos profile, according to an investigation by Gazeta Esportiva.

Pablo is out of SPFC’s plans for the course of the season. On the other hand, the São Paulo club has not yet found a replacement worthy of the 29-year-old athlete. In the previous season, the medallion was Soberano’s top scorer, with 13 goals in 38 games played; average of 0.34 goals per match. In all, there are 28 balls in the net since he landed in Barra Funda, in 2019.