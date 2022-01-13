Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, A33 5G and A53 5G appear online – All in Technology

Samsung’s midrange cell phones are very successful around the world, which makes the company launch a new model more often. Now, the M33 5G, A33 5G and A53 5G models have been listed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), indicating an imminent launch.

According to what has been revealed, the M33 5G, A33 5G and A53 5G handsets carry the model numbers SM-M336BU/DS, SM-A336E/DS and SM-A536E/DS, respectively. In practice, it is clear that we will have dual-SIM versions of the Galaxy M33 5G, A33 5G and A53 5G. However, the BIS certification does not reveal any specification of the devices.



Renders of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G show a very similar design to the 2020/2021 handsets.

Recently, the M33 has been spotted on Geekbench with an Exynos 2100 chipset. The A53 is expected to feature this chipset as well, or some intermediate version of Qualcomm’s chips. In addition, the A53 is said to come with a 120Hz OLED display and a 64MP main camera.

Samsung has not yet hinted at when it intends to launch these smartphones. By the way, the company is now busy with the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series releases. Therefore, we expect new middlemen to arrive after the launch of these more expensive products.