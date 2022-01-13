Santa Catarina’s tourism innovation program is highlighted at an international event

Inovatur is in its second edition, with a contribution of R$ 900 thousand through a public notice

Inovatur, the first program in the country to promote innovation in tourism, will be presented at Rio Innovation Week, the most complete meeting of technology and innovation in Latin America, which takes place between January 13th and 16th. The Santa Catarina program is the result of cooperation between the Santa Catarina Tourism Development Agency (Santur) and the Santa Catarina State Research and Innovation Support Foundation (Fapesc), in partnership with the University of Vale do Itajaí (Univali) .

There will be three lectures from Santa Catarina on Inovatur: from the president of Fapesc, Fábio Zabot Holthausen; from the director of Santur’s tourism innovation program in SC, Luana Emmendoerfer; and the CEO of Natural Extremo, Rafael Bridi, one of the companies supported by the program.

The president of Fapesc, the director of Santur and the CEO of Natural Extremo will be on the Turistech-Zone Stage, on Thursday, the 13th, from 7:20 pm, at the table on Super Fireside: Turistechs Tourist Experience. The complete schedule can be accessed here.

“We were invited to talk about Fapesc’s actions in relation to fostering innovation for tourism”, explains Holthausen. “We have, in partnership with Santur, an innovative program to generate new businesses and startups linked to tourism – Inovatur, which has already supported several entrepreneurs to develop their ideas and projects in our state, qualifying opportunities for entrepreneurs and options for tourists visiting Santa Catarina. It is an honor to be able to show this work at Rio Innovation Week, within the Turistech Zone, and what Fapesc has been doing to support research and innovation for Tourism”.

The president of Santur, Rene Meneses, who will also be present at the event, reinforced the importance of the space for Santa Catarina. “It is an extremely important event for us to participate in. Being able to insert Santa Catarina and tourism on this great stage is very relevant for us to highlight our actions, such as Inovatur and Almanach, and to exchange innovative ideas to also seek new partnerships”, he highlighted.

Inovatur aims to support new companies, products and services in the sector and generate new opportunities, employment and income through technology and innovation. The proposals contemplated undergo an immersion in the universe of startups, with training focused on improving their businesses. Those chosen also participate in business roundtables, technical visits to Santa Catarina innovation companies and end their participation with a day to present the pitch of their solutions on Demoday.

“This is one of the biggest events in Latin America and we are going to present the main tourism actions in Santa Catarina”, highlighted the director of Santur, Luana Emmendoerfer. “We are going to present two cases from our state, Inovatur, the first open tourism innovation program in Brazil, and our data center, Almanach. We will be close to the big players in the sector that invest and work with innovation in the country, something very important for tourism”.

