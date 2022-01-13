Santos makes three in 45 minutes and qualifies in the São Paulo Juniors Cup – 01/12/2022

Needing just a break, Santos beat Chapadinha, from Maranhão, 3-0, and advanced to the third phase of the Copa São Paulo 2022. Even before the break, the classification was forwarded with goals from Jhonnathan, Rwan and Patati. In the final stage, the team only managed the result and took advantage of the break to rest its main players.

This was the fourth victory for Santos in the four commitments already made in Copinha. So far, the team has scored ten goals and only conceded one. In the next phase, the opponent will be Ferroviária (earlier, the São Paulo team tied with Nova Iguaçu by 1 to 1 and advanced on penalties by 5 to 3). It is worth remembering that the teams have already faced each other in the group stage, and the duel ended with the Santos victory by 2-0.

Fish take over the game

Dominant from the beginning, Santos opened the scoring early with Jhonnathan. Shirt 5 stole the ball at the entrance of the penalty area and was lucky to see his shot deflect in Chapadinha’s defense and kill the goalkeeper. Still in the first half, Rwan completed Jhonnathan’s submission under the beam and scored the second. In stoppage time, Vittor rebounded on Lucas Pires’ cross kick, and Patati only had the job of pushing it to the net.

Chapadinha suffers in the exits

Aware of Santos’ favoritism, the Maranhão team tried to make their game, but at the same time worried about not conceding more goals. The main difficulty was the exit of the ball, which even generated the first Santos goal. Interestingly, the team even improved after being leaked and created some chances in the dead ball, but suffered again when Santos resumed its rhythm and did not give chances to the opponent.

Second time cools down, and Peixe only manages the result

With about 20 minutes into the second half, coach Elder Campos was already on his fourth move at Santos. That was the scenario for the last 45 minutes, with Peixe rotating the team and already thinking about the next appointment. When he forced the plays, Santos started to threaten again, even scoring the fourth goal, which was annulled by the referee. Chapadinha, although brave, ran into his limitations and ended the game without even getting his honorable goal.