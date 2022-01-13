Santos president says “no” and Liberta champion for the club should be hired by Ronaldo at Cruzeiro

With the ball about to roll for the 2022 season, the ball market heats up. THE saints he takes his steps, takes aim at his targets and outlines his plan at the same time as he sees athletes identified with the village take other directions. This Wednesday (12), negotiations involving an old acquaintance, Peixe, came to light.

It’s about the goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, which according to Rádio Itatiaia, is the name that occupies the top of the list of priorities of Cruzeiro, a club that is under new management, after being bought by Ronaldo Fenômeno.

Rafael painted it as a good business opportunity, as the goalkeeper may terminate his contract with Reading, from England, due to issues that refer to the requirement to comply with the Financial Fair Play, imposed by FIFA. Cruzeiro, which needs to replace Fábio’s departure, thus has the chance to hire an athlete free of charge.

The archer has history in Vila Belmiro, as he was a protagonist in one of the strongest teams in recent years at Alvinegro Praiano. In 2011, Rafael was the number 1 of the Libertadores title conquest by Santos. In addition to surrendering Tri from the continental competition to Santos, Rafael’s good performances ensured the goalkeeper’s call-ups for the Brazilian National Team, as well as passages at Napoli and Sampdoria, Italian football clubs.