Santos will train in two periods and will start during the pre-season | saints

THE saints released, this Wednesday, the training schedule for the pre-season. The squad will perform activities at CT Rei Pelé until the 24th. Two days later, Alvinegro debuts in the Campeonato Paulista against Inter de Limeira. The match will be played at 19:00, at the Major Levy Sobrinho stadium, in Limeira.
On five of the next 12 days, Peixe will train in two periods. In addition, he must play two training games. The opponents and dates, however, are yet to be announced by the club.
Presented last Tuesday, Eduardo Bauermann is already training with the Santos squad — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
In training this Wednesday, the news was Marinho. After testing negative for Covid-19, the striker was released and re-introduced himself to start pre-season. Alongside Ângelo, Luiz Felipe and Vinicius Zanocelo, who also returned after positive for the disease, shirt 11 has already worked at the gym and will continue with post-Covid procedures before returning to training with the ball.
The squad trains in two periods. After carrying out cardiological tests in the last two days, the athletes worked with the ball on the field in the morning and again in the afternoon.
In addition to Marinho, football executive Edu Dracena resumed his activities at the club. He performed a Covid-19 test and with the negative result returned to work at CT Rei Pelé.
Santos football manager Guilherme Lipi and football executive Edu Dracena accompany Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
