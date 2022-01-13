‘Saved’ by VAR, Chelsea wins Tottenham again and waits for Liverpool or Arsenal in the League Cup final

Playing at Tottenham’s home, Chelsea defeated their rivals again and is the 1st finalist of the 2021/22 English League Cup

THE Chelsea is the first finalist of English League Cup 2021/22. This Wednesday (12), at New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, the Blues overcame the tottenham, this time by 1 to 0, and confirmed the classification for the big decision of the competition, eliminating the rival, after a first triumph by 2 to 0, at home, in the first leg. The match was broadcast live and exclusive by ESPN on Star+.

Despite the victory, VAR ended up being one of the protagonists of the match, as two penalties and a goal in favor of Tottenham were disallowed, correctly. In this way, the Blues they advanced without fear.

Now, the Stamford Bridge team awaits the winner of the clash between Liverpool x Arsenal, who compete in the other semifinal.

With five titles in the competition won, Chelsea will also try to end a seven-year drought without being champions of the English League Cup, since the last victory was in 2015.

Even with the advantage in the aggregate, the Blues didn’t ease up for Tottenham and were superior from the first half. And after 18 minutes, the score was opened by the visitors.

After a corner kick, goalkeeper Gollini came out badly, defender Tanganga also “slept” in the marking and who took advantage was defender Antonio Rüdiger, who headed it 1-0.

At the end of the first half, just after the 40-minute mark on the clock, the match had a controversial move, but it was corrected by VAR.

Rüdiger tried to get the ball out of Hojbjerg almost at the edge between the edge of the area and the area itself, and the Tottenham midfielder was fouled. At first, the field referee signaled a penalty, but after a VAR review it was annulled, and the foul was called.

At the return of the break, the game still had two more moves annulled by the video referee. The first in the 12th minute, when referee André Marriner signaled another penalty in favor of Tottenham, after goalkeeper Kepa tried to take the ball away from Lucas Moura inside the area.

The referee signaled the penalty, but the Spanish goalkeeper had only gone for the ball. VAR kicked in and ruled it out.

In the 19th minute, Tottenham even hit the net, with Harry Kane, after Kepa’s swipe, who left the goal free, but VAR ruled it out because of the offside position of the number 10 of the spurs.

In the end, the game was stopped for a few minutes due to medical attention in the stands at Tottenham stadium.

Best moments

Championship status

As a result, you Blues are the first classified for the big decision of the English League Cup, leaving Tottenham along the way.

Now, Chelsea awaits the definition of the clashes between Liverpool x Arsenal, who have yet to face each other, as the first leg, which would be played last week, was postponed. The first match, at Anfield Road, takes place this Thursday (13), at 16:45, with live and exclusive broadcast through the ESPN on Star+.

The final of the competition takes place on February 27 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The guy: Antonio Rudiger

Even without the presence of Thiago Silva in most of the game, the German defender was the “sheriff” of the match. In addition to the winning goal, Rüdiger also organized the defense well, having a very safe and decisive performance.

Antonio Rüdiger celebrating a goal for Chelsea over Tottenham in the League Cup semi-final Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Highlight for him too: Lucas Moura

Despite Tottenham’s defeat, the Brazilian had a good individual performance and led his team’s attack alongside Harry Kane.

Sorry: Andre Marriner

Head referee of the match, Marriner looked “requested” on the field. There were two penalties scored in favor of Tottenham in controversial bids, which were only annulled due to VAR. English did not have a 100% safe performance.

next games

Chelsea returns to the field next Saturday (15), at 9:30 am, for a direct confrontation against Manchester City through the Premier League. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

already the spurs, play classic against Arsenal, on Sunday (16), from 1:30 pm, by the Premier League, also broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Tottenham 0 x 1 Chelsea

GOALS: Chelsea: Rüdiger (18′ 1st T)

TOTTENHAM: Gollini; Emerson Royal, Tanganga, Davinson Sánchez, Ben Davies and Doherty (Sessegnon); Lo Celso (Bryan Gil), Harry Winks (Skipp) and Hojbjerg; Harry Kane and Lucas Moura. Technician: Antonio Conte.

CHELSEA: Kepa; Christensen (Thiago Silva), Rudiger and Sarr; Azpilicueta, Jorginho (Loftus-Cheek), Kovacic (Kanté) and Hudson-Odoi; Mount (Ziyech), Timo Werner (Marcos Alonso) and Lukaku. Technician: Thomas Tuchel.