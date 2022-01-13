SBT agrees in court after homophobic speech by Patricia Abravanel

SBT viewers have been surprised since January 1st with the exhibition of an institutional show produced to discourage prejudice against lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, queers, intersex and asexuals. The campaign, which features Patricia Abravanel as its main face, is being aired in almost every interval of the channel’s programming due to a lawsuit filed against Silvio Santos’ daughter due to homophobic comments in an edition of Vem Pra Cá of June 2021.

During the former morning show, the heiress of Baú da Felicidade stated that Brazilian conservatives had the right to treat the LGBTQIA+ population in an intolerant way, since it would supposedly be difficult to talk about the subject to their children. “We, who were brought up with more conservative parents, are learning, opening up. But I think it’s also a right [ser intolerante]. People should respect [a intolerância]. Why not agree to disagree? We can have different opinions”, she pointed out, who did not stop her speech there.

Subsequently, the presenter treated the cause with disdain and dismissed the union between people of the same sex. “If the LGDBTYH, I don’t know, want respect, they need to be more understanding with those who today still don’t understand properly and are opening up to it. It’s hard to educate children when talking about it, you know?”, concluded the also owner of Roda a Roda, who suffered public retaliation from Tiago Abravanel, the grandson of Silvio Santos who is publicly homosexual.

Patricia Abravanel’s prejudiced comments resulted in a lawsuit filed against SBT by the Government of São Paulo and the state Justice Department for LGBTQIA+phobia. To avoid paying compensation in the courts, the broadcaster agreed to sign a Term of Conduct Adjustment, better known as TAC, committing to create an internal and external institutional campaign to raise awareness of its employees and the public about the importance of diversity between the population.

In addition to the institutional video, which should continue on display until the end of this month, Silvio Santos’ channel will have to allocate part of the January 29 edition of SBT Brasil to broadcast a report on the importance of including transgender people in public and private policies. — the date the material will air will coincide with National Trans Day of Visibility. Finally, the company will have to carry out workshops and internal actions with its employees to establish concepts about an inclusive culture.