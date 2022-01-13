SBT Brasil bitterly suffers worst rating on Tuesday in eight weeks and loses to Record

SBT Brasil suffered its worst rating on Tuesday in eight weeks when it scored 5.5 points in Greater São Paulo last night (11) and lost to Record. Presented by Marcelo Torres and Livia Raick, the newscast recorded the lowest rate on this day of the week since November 23, when it had scored 5.3 points.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, the newsletter obtained an 8.6% share (participation) from 7:45 pm to 8:29 pm, at a time when 64% of televisions were on.

In the direct confrontation, Record scored 8.3 points in Greater São Paulo and had a 13.0% share with a part of Cidade Alerta and the entirety of Jornal da Record.

Earlier on Tuesday (11), Balanço Geral won an average of 8.4 points from 11:51 to 15:20, while SBT scored only 2.9 (average) at the same time with the threesome Bom Dia & Cia, SBT Notícias and Family Cases.

The Bible scored 7 points, the worst audience for the telenovela on a Tuesday. In this battle, Silvio Santos’ broadcaster won with 7.7 points recorded at the same time, from 9 pm to 10:35 pm.

Check below the hearings on Tuesday, January 11, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.8
Good morning SP7.4
Good morning Brazil8.6
More you6.9
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.5
SP110.1
Globe Sports10.4
Newspaper Today11.9
The Carnation and the Rose13.0
Afternoon Session: I Want to Be with Polly13.0
The clone16.0
Workout Dreams15.7
In the Emperor’s Time17.2
SP221.0
The More Life, the Better!22.3
National Journal24.5
a place in the sun24.3
New Year’s Festival: Robin Hood – Inception14.6
Globo newspaper7.6
Go glue6.0
Owl: Stealth Invisible Menace4.5
hour 14.7
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.2
General Balance Morning (average from 5:00 am to 8:29 am)1.4
General Balance Sheet SP (7:00 am to 8:29 am)2.1
Speak Brazil3.4
Nowadays4.7
JR 24h (morning)4.5
General balance8.4
Proof of love6.7
JR 24h (afternoon 1)5.4
Alert City7.0
JR 24h (afternoon 2)6.3
Record Journal8.9
The Bible7.0
Cine Record Especial: Sicario – Day of the Soldado4.1
JR 24h (dawn)2.9
Speaks, I hear you1.1
Religious0.7
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4
First Impact3.2
Good morning & Co3.1
Chest Prize Coupon3.3
SBT News3.2
Family cases1.9
Jequiti Wheel by Wheel2.5
gossiping3.3
Come here3.7
sea ​​of ​​love4.4
Tomorrow Is Forever6.2
I give you life6.6
SBT Brazil5.5
Angel’s face7.4
Chest Prize Coupon7.1
Mouse Program6.7
Spectacular Cinema: Category 54.4
The Night2.8
Operation Mosque2.2
Reporter connection1.9
SBT Brazil (re-presentation)1.9
First Impact (4h-6h)2.3

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP

