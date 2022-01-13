SBT Brasil bitterly suffers worst rating on Tuesday in eight weeks and loses to Record

SBT Brasil suffered its worst rating on Tuesday in eight weeks when it scored 5.5 points in Greater São Paulo last night (11) and lost to Record. Presented by Marcelo Torres and Livia Raick, the newscast recorded the lowest rate on this day of the week since November 23, when it had scored 5.3 points.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, the newsletter obtained an 8.6% share (participation) from 7:45 pm to 8:29 pm, at a time when 64% of televisions were on.

In the direct confrontation, Record scored 8.3 points in Greater São Paulo and had a 13.0% share with a part of Cidade Alerta and the entirety of Jornal da Record.

Earlier on Tuesday (11), Balanço Geral won an average of 8.4 points from 11:51 to 15:20, while SBT scored only 2.9 (average) at the same time with the threesome Bom Dia & Cia, SBT Notícias and Family Cases.

The Bible scored 7 points, the worst audience for the telenovela on a Tuesday. In this battle, Silvio Santos’ broadcaster won with 7.7 points recorded at the same time, from 9 pm to 10:35 pm.

Check below the hearings on Tuesday, January 11, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.8 Good morning SP 7.4 Good morning Brazil 8.6 More you 6.9 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.5 SP1 10.1 Globe Sports 10.4 Newspaper Today 11.9 The Carnation and the Rose 13.0 Afternoon Session: I Want to Be with Polly 13.0 The clone 16.0 Workout Dreams 15.7 In the Emperor’s Time 17.2 SP2 21.0 The More Life, the Better! 22.3 National Journal 24.5 a place in the sun 24.3 New Year’s Festival: Robin Hood – Inception 14.6 Globo newspaper 7.6 Go glue 6.0 Owl: Stealth Invisible Menace 4.5 hour 1 4.7 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.2 General Balance Morning (average from 5:00 am to 8:29 am) 1.4 General Balance Sheet SP (7:00 am to 8:29 am) 2.1 Speak Brazil 3.4 Nowadays 4.7 JR 24h (morning) 4.5 General balance 8.4 Proof of love 6.7 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5.4 Alert City 7.0 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 6.3 Record Journal 8.9 The Bible 7.0 Cine Record Especial: Sicario – Day of the Soldado 4.1 JR 24h (dawn) 2.9 Speaks, I hear you 1.1 Religious 0.7

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4 First Impact 3.2 Good morning & Co 3.1 Chest Prize Coupon 3.3 SBT News 3.2 Family cases 1.9 Jequiti Wheel by Wheel 2.5 gossiping 3.3 Come here 3.7 sea ​​of ​​love 4.4 Tomorrow Is Forever 6.2 I give you life 6.6 SBT Brazil 5.5 Angel’s face 7.4 Chest Prize Coupon 7.1 Mouse Program 6.7 Spectacular Cinema: Category 5 4.4 The Night 2.8 Operation Mosque 2.2 Reporter connection 1.9 SBT Brazil (re-presentation) 1.9 First Impact (4h-6h) 2.3

Source: Broadcasters