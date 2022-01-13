SBT’s pro-LGBT affirmative propaganda is the result of a lawsuit

posted on 01/12/2022 18:59



(Credit: Instagram @patriciaabravanel/ Reproduction)

The 40 seconds of the campaign against LGBTphobia aired in SBT’s commercial breaks since the beginning of January caught the attention of the channel’s viewers for the different tone already adopted by the broadcaster when it comes to homosexuality. “For 15 years, Brazil has been the country that kills the most LGBTQIA+ people in the world”, says the heiress of the TV channel at the opening of the institutional video.

The presenter is followed by a cast that explains how prejudice leads to alarming numbers of violence against homoaffective people and the advertisement ends up calling the public to recognize their own responsibility. However, what is not said is that the institutional initiative is part of an agreement between SBT and the Justice of the state of São Paulo.

The channel signed a Term of Adjustment of Conduct (TAC) and committed to broadcast explanatory videos on homophobia until the end of January during programming at different times. This is to avoid paying a fine after Patrícia Abravanel’s homophobic comments during an edition of the program Vem Pra Cá aired in June 2021, during the month of LGBT pride.

At the time, Silvo Santos’ daughter argued that people have the right to be intolerant and that it was necessary to “agree to disagree” about the rights of gays, lesbians, transvestites and transsexuals. “If the LGDBTYH, I don’t know, want respect, they need to be more understanding with those who today still don’t understand properly and are opening up to it. It’s hard to educate children when talking about it, you know?”, he amended.

The reaction was so strong that it even generated a public response from Tiago Abravanel, Patrícia’s nephew who is openly gay. “First of all, sexual orientation is not a matter of opinion, it is a matter of respect. You don’t have to be like me, but you need to respect who I am. And full stop. You decide whether an outfit is beautiful or ugly, whether you want coffee or tea. The sexual orientation of the other is nobody’s opinion”, explained the actor.

Still within the scope of the action brought by the Secretary of Justice and the Defense of Citizenship of the State of São Paulo, SBT will have to show an informative report on LGBTphobia in the January 29 edition of the SBT Brasil newspaper, date of Trans Visibility. The court also ordered the company to establish an internal policy of inclusive actions, with workshops for employees.

THE mail tried to get in touch with the SBT press office, but could not get a response until the time of publication of this report.