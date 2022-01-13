Second-placed plate in the last Botafogo election declares vote in favor of the sale of SAF to John Textor

Chapa Verde, which was the runner-up in the last election of the Botafogo, in November 2020, released a note in which it expresses itself in favor of the sale of the club’s SAF to John Textor. The topic will be put to a vote this Thursday in the Deliberative Council.

Chapa Verde had 219 votes (26.5%) in the last election, with Walmer Machado as the candidate for president, behind Durcesio Mello (477 votes, or 57.8%) and ahead of Alessandro Leite (124 votes, or 15%). Currently, the slate has 24 directors.

If the sale of the Botafogo SAF is approved by the directors and partners, next week a contribution of R$ 50 million is already foreseen by Textor, and a period of 60 days has been established to complete the transfer of the rights of alvinegro football to the company. of the North American.

Check out the positioning of Chapa Verde:

Grupo Chapa Verde, made up of collaborators from Botafogo at different levels, is here to express its unrestricted support for the transfer of football assets from our club to Eagle Holdings, according to the documentation released for the deliberation of the voters summoned to the Deliberative Council meeting and General Meeting on January 13 and 14, respectively.

As a result of the various previous administrations at the head of the club, leaving it insolvent, on the verge of bankruptcy, we have the only momentary option to recommend the approval of what is presented for our appreciation.

We are united in order to uplift what is one of the greatest assets of national sport and the history of Brazilian football.

While we ask for the support of all alvinegro for the approval of the transfer, we remind you that we will always keep alive in our memory the associative spirit that motivated those who bequeathed us Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas.