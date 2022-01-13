Second striker or number 10? Carille has alternatives to use Ricardo Goulart in Santos | saints

Santos’ main reinforcement for the season is Ricardo Goulart. At the age of 30, the player stood out in Cruzeiro’s two-time Brazilian championship in 2013 and 2014 and in China, where he played for seven seasons. Now, at Peixe, will the new number 10 be a midfielder, second striker or striker?

The last few years can say more about how coach Fábio Carille can use Ricardo Goulart at Santos.

Similar to what he did at Cruzeiro, Ricardo Goulart played for Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, in 2021, as an attacking midfielder closer to the striker. Santos’ reinforcement was not the traditional 9, but a player who stepped a lot in the area to get closer to the more advanced men.

1 of 3 Ricardo Goulart wearing the Santos shirt — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC Ricardo Goulart wearing the Santos shirt — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

Guangzhou Evergrande’s strikers used to be, last season, fellow Brazilians Elkeson and Alan. Ricardo Goulart “tabled” with the duo. He didn’t even become an open attacker on the sides. It was almost a second striker approaching the area from the center.

At Palmeiras, in 2019, Ricardo Goulart also arrived with the “weight” of being the midfielder who would solve the problems of creating the team led by Felipão.

Ricardo Goulart was an old dream of Palmeiras and arrived to be a starter because of his good finishing ability, not so much for the power of playmaking, despite being considered a midfielder. He was used centrally in the line of three guards, taking advantage of plays prepared by the strikers, with presence in the area and strength in the aerial game.

2 of 3 Ricardo Goulart in action for Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Ricardo Goulart in action for Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Its beginning excited the fans with decisive performances, but the passage lasted only five months. After surgery on his right knee, he returned to Guangzhou Evergrande and said goodbye to Verdão with just 12 games, four goals and three assists.

The last seasons say, therefore, that Ricardo Goulart should play for Santos as a midfielder with a lot of arrival in the opposing area. It must be so, even, that the coach Fábio Carille will use it, since the Santos midfielders have characteristics more of creation than of finishing.

The creative sector, by the way, was one of the most affected by Carille during last season. The young Gabriel Pirani did not manage to become an absolute starter, giving space even for the striker Diego Tardelli to be a little back to help in the setup of plays. Marcos Guilherme and Vinicius Zanocelo also played the role.

Ricardo Goulart presents himself to Santos this Thursday to start, at CT Rei Pelé, his preparation for the season. The striker was already training at home, but still far from his teammates.