see the ball market in Palmeiras

Palmeiras is active in the ball market and this Wednesday, 12, managed to take an important step towards the hiring of Alario and also for the departure of Lucas Lima; check out!

THE palm trees took important steps in the ball market this Wednesday, 12th. In addition to having announced Murilo, who was in Russia, Verdão also forwarded the departure of Lucas Lima and came close to hiring salary, of Bayer Leverkusen. the team of Abel Ferreira has been undergoing a major overhaul and new reinforcements are coming to Palestra.

Starting with Alario, according to information from the website “Globe Sports“, the Argentine received an official proposal from Palmeiras. Verdão made a loan offer to Bayer Leverkusen and is awaiting the Germans’ response. A former target of Palestra, who received a negative from the center forward in the past, saw with good eyes the possibility of playing in Brazil.

At 29 years old, Lucas Alario is Abel Ferreira’s favorite target for the center forward position. The Argentine, who was a starter in Germany until last season, lost space in 2022 and scored just once with Bayer Leverkusen in this European round. The tendency is for there to be an agreement between the two parties in the coming days.

Palmeiras wants the signing of Alario, a striker from Bayer Leverkusen (Credit:GettyImages)

While Alario should arrive, Lucas Lima is leaving Palmeiras. According to information released by the website “Globo Esporte”, Verdão has agreed a new loan from Lucas Lima to Fortaleza. Living his last year of contract with Palestra, the midfielder will no longer wear the alviverde shirt at the end of the 2022 season.

Even with the loan, Palmeiras will continue to pay a good part of the salaries of Lucas Lima, who arrived at Fortaleza last season and became an option for Vojvoda. The midfielder played 17 games for Leão de Pici and scored only once, but his performance on the field pleased and the Ceará club finally reached an agreement with Verdão. The announcement just didn’t happen, because some signatures are missing.

