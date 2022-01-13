See the benefits of the Inter bank Platinum card

With the great competition between digital banks, customers are increasingly looking for advantages, such as zero annuity, cashback and many others. Do you know which card offers these and other advantages? Inter bank’s Platinum is a good bet.

Today in Brazil, the Inter bank is among the most popular. Not without reason, as the list of benefits offered to customers is quite attractive. See some of the main advantages of being a bank customer and how to register to enjoy all the benefits offered by Inter.

Inter’s Platinum

What most attracts customers to the Inter bank Platinum card is that it is free of annual fees. In addition, for those who like to travel, there are several reasons to have this card.

It offers a service that works 24 hours a day, with travel organization, search for events in the travel destinations, as well as restaurant recommendations. In addition, if the concern is about health, Inter’s Platinum card has global assistance in cases of emergency.

But, for that, customers need to activate these services through the relationship center, on 0800 725 2025. The coverage of the services is valid for a maximum of 31 days of travel, counting from the date of departure.

Another advantage of the Platinum card is cashback. That is, when you use the credit card, when the invoice is closed, the customer receives part of the money spent in the month.

In the case of the Platinum Card, this cashback is 0.50%. Thus, the customer who places the invoice in automatic debit must make the total payment for the month to have this right. Once this is done, the money automatically drops within six days of payment of the invoice, according to the percentage of purchases in that month.