See the Call of Técnico Tite

Coach Tite announced today (13) the list of the 26 players called up to defend the Brazilian team in the games against Ecuador, on the 27th, and Paraguay, on the 1st of February, for the Qualifiers of the World Cup in Qatar. Brazil is already classified and only meets the table.

The list has 26 names this time on account of the suspensions for a second yellow card of midfielders Fabinho and Lucas Paquetá, who are out of the first game and return for the next round, which will be played in Belo Horizonte.

Neymar, shirt 10 of the selection, was left out of the list. He hasn’t played since the 28th of November, when he injured his left ankle defending Paris Saint-Germain, and his return to training is expected only for the last week of January – when Brazil enters the field.

Tite during the call-up this Thursday (13) Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

The points of the call that drew the most attention were the names of Daniel Alves, who was absent in the two previous lists, and Philippe Coutinho, who has just transferred from Barcelona to Aston Villa and has not played often. There is no new name in the squad, the biggest surprise being the forward Rodrygo, from Real Madrid. Ex-Santos, he has not been called by Tite since October 2020.

The 26 summoned by Tite will perform on the 24th, directly in the Ecuadorian city of Quito. A chartered flight from Madrid will take players who work in European football to prepare for the national team on foreign soil. The first training will be on Tuesday (25).

Check out all the nominees:

goalkeepers

Allison (Liverpool)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Weverton (Palms)

sides

Alex Sandro (Juventus)

Alex Telles (Manchester United)

Emerson Royal (Tottenham)

Daniel Alves (Barcelona)

defenders

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Marquinhos (PSG)

midfielders

Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon)

Fred (Manchester United)

Çasimiro (Real Madrid)

Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa)

Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Gerson (Olympique de Marseille)

Lucas Paquetá (Lyon)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

attackers

Antony (Ajax)

Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo)

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid)

Raphinha (Leeds)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)