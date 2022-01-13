see the grades the game is getting

PlayStation Studios’ efforts to bring home properties to computers have garnered rave reviews from the industry. Now it was Santa Monica’s turn to bring God of War to PC, with its first reviews being pretty positive on Metacritic.

At the time of publishing this article, the new version of the game has an average of 93 points, based on 39 reviews — 38 positive and only one mixed. In addition, 14 maximum scores were also recorded.

Game Rant — 100

— 100 JeuxActu — 100

— 100 Digital Chumps — 100

— 100 Jeuxvideo.com — 100

— 100 twinfinite — 100

— 100 GameOver.gr — 100

— 100 Gaming Age — 100

— 100 Eurogamer Italy — 100

— 100 GameSpew — 100

— 100 God is a Geek — 100

— 100 PLAY! zine — 100

— 100 Screen Rant — 100

— 100 VGC — 100

— 100 Windows Central — 100

— 100 PC Invasion — 95

— 95 AusGamers — 95

— 95 CGMagazine — 95

— 95 COGconnected — 95

— 95 Hobby Consoles — 95

— 95 Merlin’in Kazani (Turkey) — 94

— 94 vandal — 94

— 94 XGN — 93

— 93 GameStar — 92

— 92 vgames — 90

— 90 Worth Playing — 90

— 90 Everyeye.it — 90

— 90 multiplayer.it — 90

— 90 Metro GameCentral — 90

— 90 GameSpot — 90

— 90 PCGamesN — 90

— 90 GamingTrend — 90

— 90 PC Gamer — 90

— 90 Attack of the Fanboy — 90

— 90 True Gaming — 85

— 85 GameByte — 85

— 85 NME — 80

— 80 PCMag — 80

— 80 TheSixthAxis — 80

— 80 silicone — 70

The most common praise for God of War for PC is related to playing on the new platform, as textures, shadows and even the unlimited frame rate have given enough reasons to win over players. In short, he seems to have aged very well.

JexActu’s analysis, for example, explains that the game has not suffered over the years. The vehicle says that “God of War for PC is more beautiful than ever” and it was impressive to see how much the adventure “is ahead of its time”.

Siliconera’s mixed rating is justified by the fact that the port “looks like a game made with a specific audience in mind”. Finally, the analyst asks that “it does not fall into these parameters”.

God of War for PC: is it worth it?

THE MyPS also had the opportunity to play God of War for PC. Our review praises the reproduction of the title on the platform, highlighting the gameplay with mouse and keyboard — which provides a very fun dynamic. Check out the review!