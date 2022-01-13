See the list of names of the 12 mayors who joined the PT this Thursday – PontoPoder

The Workers’ Party (PT) announced, at an event this Thursday (13), the affiliation of 12 new mayors to the party. The movement is the result of articulation between governor Camilo Santana (PT) and federal deputy José Guimarães, who is part of the party nationally.

With the arrival of new leaders, the party is strengthened again after the antipetismo gained stature, mainly in 2018. With governor Camilo Santana well evaluated in internal polls and former president Lula favorite for the presidential race, the party gains momentum at the state level. .

The PT, which had 17 prefectures, now has 29, becoming the second largest force in Ceará, behind only the PDT.

Justifying his affiliation to the party, the mayor of Jardim, Aniziário Costa, said he was always close to the party. “Since 1989 I have always voted for Lula. I have voted for Lula, Dilma, Haddad. I have always voted for the PT, and I have already been a member of the party,” he said.

“I was elected by the PSB at the invitation of governor Camilo Santana. And now I saw the need for all leftist parties to join forces to face this year’s presidential elections”, said the manager.

Marcondes Jucá, mayor of Choró, declared that joining the party is a request from governor Camilo Santana.

“I am very grateful to Governor Camilo Santana for what he has done in my municipality. I received an invitation through Evandro for me to join the PT. And I said that I will not fail to respond to a request from the governor”, he justified.

Check out the name of the new PT mayors and which parties they came from:

PDT

Campos Sales – Joao Luiz

General Sampaio – Chico Cordeiro

Ibicuitinga – Franzé Carneiro

Soap – Marcondes Ferraz

PL

Carius – Wilamar Palacio

Choró – Marcondes Jucá

Santana do Acaraú – Francisco das Chagas Mendes (My God)

PCdoB

Jaguaruana – Elias do Sergeant

PSB

Garden – Dr. Aniziário Costa

MDB

Penaforte – Dr. Rafael Ferreira

Psol

Potengi – Edson Veriato

Republicans

Aratuba – Joerly Vitor