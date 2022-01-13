See where are the 38 points of total interdiction on Minas Gerais roads – Gerais

Among the reasons for the bans, there are erosions on the asphalt, such as what happened on the MG-262, in Mariana (photo: Reproduction/Social networks) The points on several roads that cut through Minas Gerais, which are completely blocked for vehicles due to heavy rains that have hit the state since the end of last year, have increased to 37 points. The survey carried out by the Minas Gerais Military Highway Police, in partnership with the Federal Highway Police.

Problems continue in almost all regions of Minas. On the new map, roads close to Patos de Minas, in Alto Paranaba, and Pompu, in the Central region.

The report lists the points that are completely closed until 17:00 this Wednesday (12/1). You can follow the update of the bans, in real time, on a map that can be accessed HERE.

Tringulo Mineiro and Alto Paranaba

LMG-503: at the height of km 24, in Uberlndia, there was a fall of barrier

at the height of km 24, in Uberlndia, there was a fall of barrier MGC-354: at km 153, near the access to Presidente Olegrio, the track has cracks and can still give way

at km 153, near the access to Presidente Olegrio, the track has cracks and can still give way LMG-726: km 19.8, the bridge over the Rio de la Plata was covered by the waters

LMG-722: km 11.2, near Pilar, the bridge was covered by the waters of the Paranaba River

LMG-743: at km 80.7, near the community of Gordura, between Carmo do Paranaba and Quintinos, the landslide and trees caused an erosion on the road

MGC-352: near Tiros, at km 297, a landslide and trees blocked the track

Northwest of Minas

LMG-638: km 14, between Uruana de Minas and Riachinho, there was a rupture of a culvert due to the increase in the flow of water

North of Minas

AMG-3225: km 28, in Pai Pedro, the bridge that gives access to Catuti collapsed

Rio Doce Valley

MG-262: Soil erosion interrupts traffic at km 47

Central

BR-262: at km 562, in Jabuticatubas, an erosion completely blocked the track

at km 562, in Jabuticatubas, an erosion completely blocked the track MG-164: the bridge that crosses the Par River, near Pompu, is closed as there is a risk of flooding, and the force of the waters caused structural damage

the bridge that crosses the Par River, near Pompu, is closed as there is a risk of flooding, and the force of the waters caused structural damage MG-060: Also in Pompu, the São Francisco River has overflowed and the bridge is closed

Also in Pompu, the São Francisco River has overflowed and the bridge is closed MG-420: despite being considered total blockage, an erosion at km 23 allows flow in only half a lane. At km 9, the bridge over the Paraopeba River is flooded, and traffic has been blocked. The two stretches are in Pompu

despite being considered total blockage, an erosion at km 23 allows flow in only half a lane. At km 9, the bridge over the Paraopeba River is flooded, and traffic has been blocked. The two stretches are in Pompu MG-238: the high level of the Paraopeba River covered the track, at km 85, in Fortuna de Minas. At km 0, in Jequitibs, the risk of flooding caused the track to be closed

the high level of the Paraopeba River covered the track, at km 85, in Fortuna de Minas. At km 0, in Jequitibs, the risk of flooding caused the track to be closed MGC-120: at km 480, between Nova Era and So Domingos da Prata, the track remains flooded

at km 480, between Nova Era and So Domingos da Prata, the track remains flooded MG-129: in Ouro Preto, there was a fall in the barrier at km 164

in Ouro Preto, there was a fall in the barrier at km 164 MG-442 : at kms 1 and 4, both in Ouro Preto, barriers fell.

: at kms 1 and 4, both in Ouro Preto, barriers fell. MG-443: there is a great risk of the asphalt giving way at km 6, in Congonhas.

there is a great risk of the asphalt giving way at km 6, in Congonhas. MG-050: There are three total blocking points in Juatuba. At km 46, the Ribeiro Serra Azul flooded and filled the track. At km 52, the tree that fell blocking the track last week is still there. And at km 55, the Paraopeba River flooded and flooded the highway.

There are three total blocking points in Juatuba. At km 46, the Ribeiro Serra Azul flooded and filled the track. At km 52, the tree that fell blocking the track last week is still there. And at km 55, the Paraopeba River flooded and flooded the highway. MGC-383: at km 4, between So Brs do Suau and Congonhas, a barrier fell.

Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte

MG-432: there was a barrier fall at km 10, in Ribeiro das Neves

there was a barrier fall at km 10, in Ribeiro das Neves MG-040: river flood closes the track at km 44, in Sarzedo

river flood closes the track at km 44, in Sarzedo AMG-155: the well-known Petrobras Lagoon rose a lot and covered the track at km 7.

the well-known Petrobras Lagoon rose a lot and covered the track at km 7. MG-030: at km 29, in Nova Lima, a barrier fall still blocks the track

at km 29, in Nova Lima, a barrier fall still blocks the track BR-356: at km 38, between Itabirito and Nova Lima, the track gave way. At km 43, on the same stretch, a barrier fell. And at km 52, already in the urban area of ​​the city, there was another barrier fall

Wood zone

MG-329: at km 106, close to Rio Casca, the track gave way

at km 106, close to Rio Casca, the track gave way BR-474: at km 140, in Caratinga, there was a fall of a barrier with a fall of a tree

at km 140, in Caratinga, there was a fall of a barrier with a fall of a tree AMG-0555: at km 9, in Presidente Bernardes, barriers fell

South of Minas

MG-158: at km 21, between Cruzeiro (SP) and Passa Quatro, half of the track gave way and the other half had many cracks. The detour made inside Passa Quatro

Midwest