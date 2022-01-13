See where are the 38 points of total interdiction on Minas Gerais roads – Gerais

The points on several roads that cut through Minas Gerais, which are completely blocked for vehicles due to heavy rains that have hit the state since the end of last year, have increased to 37 points. The survey carried out by the Minas Gerais Military Highway Police, in partnership with the Federal Highway Police.
Tringulo Mineiro and Alto Paranaba
- LMG-503: at the height of km 24, in Uberlndia, there was a fall of barrier
- MGC-354: at km 153, near the access to Presidente Olegrio, the track has cracks and can still give way
LMG-726: km 19.8, the bridge over the Rio de la Plata was covered by the waters
LMG-722: km 11.2, near Pilar, the bridge was covered by the waters of the Paranaba River
LMG-743: at km 80.7, near the community of Gordura, between Carmo do Paranaba and Quintinos, the landslide and trees caused an erosion on the road
MGC-352: near Tiros, at km 297, a landslide and trees blocked the track
Northwest of Minas
- LMG-638: km 14, between Uruana de Minas and Riachinho, there was a rupture of a culvert due to the increase in the flow of water
North of Minas
- AMG-3225: km 28, in Pai Pedro, the bridge that gives access to Catuti collapsed
Rio Doce Valley
- MG-262: Soil erosion interrupts traffic at km 47
Central
- BR-262: at km 562, in Jabuticatubas, an erosion completely blocked the track
- MG-164: the bridge that crosses the Par River, near Pompu, is closed as there is a risk of flooding, and the force of the waters caused structural damage
- MG-060: Also in Pompu, the São Francisco River has overflowed and the bridge is closed
- MG-420: despite being considered total blockage, an erosion at km 23 allows flow in only half a lane. At km 9, the bridge over the Paraopeba River is flooded, and traffic has been blocked. The two stretches are in Pompu
- MG-238: the high level of the Paraopeba River covered the track, at km 85, in Fortuna de Minas. At km 0, in Jequitibs, the risk of flooding caused the track to be closed
- MGC-120: at km 480, between Nova Era and So Domingos da Prata, the track remains flooded
- MG-129: in Ouro Preto, there was a fall in the barrier at km 164
- MG-442: at kms 1 and 4, both in Ouro Preto, barriers fell.
- MG-443: there is a great risk of the asphalt giving way at km 6, in Congonhas.
- MG-050: There are three total blocking points in Juatuba. At km 46, the Ribeiro Serra Azul flooded and filled the track. At km 52, the tree that fell blocking the track last week is still there. And at km 55, the Paraopeba River flooded and flooded the highway.
- MGC-383: at km 4, between So Brs do Suau and Congonhas, a barrier fell.
Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte
- MG-432: there was a barrier fall at km 10, in Ribeiro das Neves
- MG-040: river flood closes the track at km 44, in Sarzedo
- AMG-155: the well-known Petrobras Lagoon rose a lot and covered the track at km 7.
- MG-030: at km 29, in Nova Lima, a barrier fall still blocks the track
- BR-356: at km 38, between Itabirito and Nova Lima, the track gave way. At km 43, on the same stretch, a barrier fell. And at km 52, already in the urban area of the city, there was another barrier fall
Wood zone
- MG-329: at km 106, close to Rio Casca, the track gave way
- BR-474: at km 140, in Caratinga, there was a fall of a barrier with a fall of a tree
- AMG-0555: at km 9, in Presidente Bernardes, barriers fell
South of Minas
- MG-158: at km 21, between Cruzeiro (SP) and Passa Quatro, half of the track gave way and the other half had many cracks. The detour made inside Passa Quatro
Midwest
- MG-170: the bridge over the Jacar River, located at km 24.8, in Lagoa da Prata, was closed for safety reasons
- MG-164: near Pedra do Indai, there is a risk of the headwaters falling at km 206, which borders the crego da Cachoeira