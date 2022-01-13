See who will participate in the new season

The second season of “The Masked Singer” (TV Globo) will start on the 23rd, this time on Sundays. The masked list is almost complete with never-before-seen costumes. It has Coxinha, Pineapple, Chameleon and even a dolphin.

‘The Masked Singer’: Meet the cast of Season 2

1 / 13 The Masked Singer: The Pineapple is in the second season of the issue Disclosure / Globe two / 13 The Masked Singer: The Rose is in the second season of the issue Disclosure / Globe 3 / 13 The Masked Singer: The Biker is in the second season of the edition Disclosure / Globe 4 / 13 The Masked Singer: The baby is in the second season of the issue Disclosure / Globe 5 / 13 The Masked Singer: A Coxinha is in the second season of the edition Disclosure / Globe 6 / 13 The Masked Singer: The Robot is in the second season of the edition Disclosure / Globe 7 / 13 The Masked Singer: The Crab is in the second season of the issue Disclosure / Globe 8 / 13 The Masked Singer: The Chameleon is in the second season of the edition Disclosure / Globe 9 / 13 The Masked Singer: The Dragon is in the second season of the issue Disclosure / Globe 10 / 13 The Masked Singer: The Bear is in the second season of the issue Disclosure / Globe 11 / 13 The Masked Singer: The Dragon is in the second season of the issue Disclosure / Globe 12 / 13 The Masked Singer: The Boto is in the second season of the edition Disclosure / Globe 13 / 13 The Masked Singer: The Butterfly is in the second season of the edition Disclosure / Globe

Ivete Sangalo will command, once again, the attraction that will have Priscilla Alcantara — season one winner showing what goes on behind the scenes. Tatá Werneck will make his debut as a juror alongside Taís Araújo, Eduardo sterblitch and Rodrigo Lombardi.

Camilla de Lucas spoke after Globo announced that Priscilla Alcantara will host “The Masked Singer Brasil” this year. The position was held by the ex-BBB last season.

“Guys, just to clarify: first my name was mentioned as the presenter of the program ‘A Eliminação’, but this is not true, Globo itself has already corrected this information. Now it has come out that I was replaced to present ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ , doesn’t check either,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.