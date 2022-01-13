See who will participate in the new season

The second season of “The Masked Singer” (TV Globo) will start on the 23rd, this time on Sundays. The masked list is almost complete with never-before-seen costumes. It has Coxinha, Pineapple, Chameleon and even a dolphin.

Ivete Sangalo will command, once again, the attraction that will have Priscilla Alcantara — season one winner showing what goes on behind the scenes. Tatá Werneck will make his debut as a juror alongside Taís Araújo, Eduardo sterblitch and Rodrigo Lombardi.

Camilla de Lucas spoke after Globo announced that Priscilla Alcantara will host “The Masked Singer Brasil” this year. The position was held by the ex-BBB last season.

“Guys, just to clarify: first my name was mentioned as the presenter of the program ‘A Eliminação’, but this is not true, Globo itself has already corrected this information. Now it has come out that I was replaced to present ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ , doesn’t check either,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Last year I participated in the program with great honor, but for this year I will continue studying and dedicating myself to future projects. Any information other than that was not and is not true. Camilla de Lucas

