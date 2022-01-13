Serbian prime minister wants explanations from Djokovic

Belgrade (Serbia) – The fact that he acknowledged that he took part in public action and failed to comply with the mandatory 14-day isolation after having tested positive for Covid-19, according to the country’s sanitary laws, could result in Novak Djokovic being punished even in Serbia, where he is a great idol.

In an interview with the British network BBC, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that Djokovic may have committed a “serious violation” of the laws if he actually broke the quarantine. “If he was positive, he would have to isolate himself,” Brnabic said. “I don’t know when you got the results and when you saw them. It’s something only Novak can answer.”

In a statement released on Wednesday morning at Melbourne time, the world number 1 admitted to having given a face-to-face interview on December 18, in Belgrade, to the French daily L’Équipe, despite already knowing he was contaminated. “It was a commitment made a long time ago and I didn’t want to look bad with the journalist,” wrote Djokovic on his social media. He even acknowledged the mistake and apologized.

This goes against the anti-Covid-19 legislation that was in force in Serbia at the time, which obliges everyone who tests positive to remain in isolation for 14 days. Djokovic wrote in his statement that he took a PCR-type test on December 16, but did not learn the result until the 17th, although the laboratory where he performed the test revealed that it reported the result a few hours after the PCR.

The prime minister, who has defended Djokovic throughout the entire visa-canceled case on his entry to Australia, says she hopes he can stay in the country and play the Australian Open, which starts on Monday. . But he added that he does not agree with the tennis player’s decision not to be vaccinated. “We support Novak, but at the same time, both for the country and for me, vaccination is something very important, the only way to end this pandemic.”