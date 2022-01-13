Sheron Menezzes lavishes natural beauty in waterfall: ”Renewed energy”

In waterfall, actress Sheron Menezzes draws attention with natural beauty: “wonderful!”

always beautiful, Sheron Menezzes (38) surprised with the natural beauty in new clicks.

In a bikini, the actress appears with a waterfall in the background in the new photos shared on Tuesday, 11.

“Waterfall, rain and renewed energy. Ready, protected, blessed and very well cared for!“, Sheron wrote in the publication’s caption.

The actress, who always draws sighs from fans with the records on social networks, received a lot of praise.

“Wonderful!“, praised a follower. “Beautiful“, wrote another. “What a delight, waterfall!“said a third.

In her stories on Instagram, Sheron has shared several moments of the family vacation.

Sheron Menezzes appears next to the family in affectionate records

Earlier this month, the actress shared photos from her New Year’s Eve with her family. Overjoyed, Sheron appeared at her husband’s side, Saulo Bernard, and of the firstborn, Benjamin. “Son sandwich, connection and thanks… So it ended and it began… New opportunities for new stories… we are together and ready!“, he wrote in the publication.

See the new photos of Sheron Menezzes enjoying a waterfall bath





