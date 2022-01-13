Shopee surpasses Mercado Livre and becomes the darling of Brazilian customers; Magazine Luiza and Via are left behind

The “Asian invasion” in the dispute for internet sales in the country begins to change the game of forces between the e-commerce giants. A survey conducted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA) placed Shopee as the favorite of Brazilian consumers.

The Singaporean company has surpassed Mercado Livre (MELI34) in customer satisfaction, as measured by NPS (Net Promoter Score).

Shopee became the segment leader in this metric in four of the five regions of the country, tying with Mercado Livre only in the Southeast region. The company’s NPS score rose from 60 to 64 from the last survey in September.

In addition, Shopee has increased its leadership in terms of price and continues to lead the market in the number of active users of the app with 43.6 million.

BofA also draws attention to the opening of the company’s first distribution center, in São Paulo, which can reduce delivery times, since most of the platform’s sellers are located in Brazil.

Mercado Livre is not the only one that has reason to be concerned about the outside competitor. Magazine Luiza showed a worsening in consumer perception and Via — owner of Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio — remained with poor indicators, according to the BofA survey.

Check out the customer satisfaction ranking of the e-commerce giants below:

The Shopee Phenomenon

Shopee’s growth has been driven by Brazilian sellers, responsible for the majority of sales made within the platform. Also noteworthy is the addition of Shopee to Nubank Shopping, announced earlier this year — at the time, the digital bank gave a BRL 10 coupon for its customers to shop at Shopee.

Even so, the company has been closely watched by consumer protection bodies: Shopee recently entered into an agreement with Procon-SP to ban the sale of counterfeit and smuggled items, in addition to committing to only sell products with invoice and to guarantee immediate reimbursement in case of late delivery.

The pressure also comes from competition, which has demanded more rigor from the government with the collection of taxes and fees on products that cross borders.

A study prepared by the Institute for the Development of Retail (IDV) in partnership with McKinsey estimated that the country failed to collect from R$37 billion to R$48 billion in e-commerce taxes, of which R$19 billion to R$ 20 billion would be due to cross-border transactions.

E-commerce has room to advance

The Bank of America research that underpinned the publication of the report also looked at the ecommerce landscape more broadly.

While the pace of growth in internet spending has slowed, it is still much higher than the pace of retail in general — ecommerce has grown 38.6% since 2019, compared to an 8.8% increase in physical stores.

Survey participants reported improvement in product availability and service provided by online stores since the beginning of the pandemic.

Although some consumers still favor physical stores, especially when they go to buy clothes, the vast majority said they have no intention of abandoning e-commerce when the health crisis is overcome.

Also according to the report, fewer people intend to buy online in subsequent months. All sectors, with the exception of: furniture and home items, appliances and books, registered a lower number of potential buyers.

BofA attributed this result to the end of emergency aid, the increase in inflation, the increase in interest rates and the increase in unemployment, which has put pressure on families’ budgets. The resumption of face-to-face events also reduces disposable income for spending over the internet.