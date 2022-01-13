“Short and old”; Flamengo thinks Barça’s Neto is expensive and wants an Italian football goalkeeper, but the name doesn’t please the crowd

Flamengo had two players called up for the Brazilian national team: Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro. The flamengo direction already expected, given that the athletes were called in the last calls and won the trust of coach Tite. Therefore, the situation is treated very normally behind the scenes.

Thursday (13) also started busy at Mengão for another reason. Caesar officially said goodbye to the Rio club. Goalkeeper will seek a new direction in his career. Raised in the Rio de Janeiro club, the archer was only an absolute starter in 2018, but for a short time. Grateful to CRF, the athlete is walking out the front door.

the journalist Venê Casagrande also reported that another archer is leaving: Gabriel Batista. He is not in the Most Beloved plans for the season: “Gabriel Batista will also soon leave Flamengo. The player’s agents talked to the club’s board, and the parties understand that the time has come for the goalkeeper to breathe new air and have more opportunities. Fla waits for the offer to arrive to negotiate a transaction model”, reported.

With a view to hiring a goalkeeper, the Italian portal “Areanapoli.it” informs that Mengo consulted information about Napoli goalkeeper Ospina. The wall is 33 years old and his contract with the European team runs until June this year. So far, he has not been approached to renew his relationship. However, the name did not please the fans on social networks, who expect a strong reinforcement for the position.

In this way, he can sign a pre-agreement with any other team and arrive for free.. Paulo Sousa is the one who will hit the hammer if the player can be hired by Mais Querido. At the moment, Diego Alves is the starter and Hugo Sousa appears as his immediate reserve. Neto, from Barcelona, ​​was also considered, but CRF found the goalkeeper too expensive.