Shy progress amid the crisis: what to expect from the TVs of the future? – 01/11/2022

During CES 2022, the world’s biggest technology fair, top brands showed what to expect from the next generation of TVs. In addition to new display technology, we have companies focused on providing direct-to-TV video calling (either with a camera sold separately or already attached) and a growing concern for compatibility with cloud gaming services.

Below, you can follow the main TV news presented during the Las Vegas event, which ended this Saturday (8):

Sony: New Display Technology and Camera Compatibility

Sony Bravia A95K 4K model has a folding base, which can be positioned forward or backward, as in the image Image: Disclosure

Sony no longer sells TVs in Brazil. However, the Japanese company displayed one of the highlights of CES 2022, the Sony A95K 4K TV, with 55” and 65” options. Its great differential is the screen technology called QD-OLED, which combines quantum dots with OLED.

Simply put, a Qled TV means it has tiny quantum dots between the LCD panel and the LED backlight. OLEDs, on the other hand, have self-illuminating pixels.

In the case of Sony, there is an Oled background with a layer of quantum dots. In practice, this provides great contrast (where there is black in an image, there is no light behind it, as the pixels are off), and a better adjustment of color and brightness, provided by quantum dots.

The curious thing is that the panel used in Sony’s TV was produced by Samsung. So, soon, the South Korean company may present a model with the same technology.

Other than that, Sony announced the Bravia Cam, a camera attached to its TVs that helps with video calls and adjusting image and sound according to the environment. Not to mention that the models are compatible with PlayStation 5.

Sony presented at CES 2022 the Bravia Cam, a camera to be mounted on top of the TV Image: Disclosure

LG: new evolution of Oled TVs and functions for gamers

LG’s Oled G2 TV model unveiled at CES 2022 Image: Disclosure

LG has announced two new series of TVs with Oled Evo 4K technology, the C2 and G2. In practice, the brand uses the name “Evo” to designate its top-of-the-line models.

In common, they have the 5th generation Alpha 9 processor. Basically, it helps in upscaling, which is improving image quality through artificial intelligence.

The G2 model, the most sophisticated, comes with a technology called Brightness Booster, which, as the name suggests, increases brightness. However, the company says that with the help of its processor, there is better control of heat dissipation, making the TV not heat up as much.

The company also showed its Oled 8K, the 88-inch Z2 model.

One of its great assets is being compatible with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 video cards — which should appeal to gamers, as the most sophisticated games run with the help of this video card.

LG Oled Z2 8K TV Model Image: Disclosure

All Oled models will support cloud gaming platforms such as GeForce Now and Google Stadia

There is still no forecast for the new TVs to reach the Brazilian market.

Samsung: Cloud Gaming Support, NFT, and a New Controller

Samsung MicroLed TV unveiled at CES 2022 Image: Disclosure

In addition to the Freestyle projector, Samsung presented new models of its MicroLed TVs (which now have 89”, 101” and 110” options). Another novelty is the art mode, which allows the display of works of art on TV, the multi view, making it possible to display images from four different sources, and the support for Dolby Atmos sound technology, which promises a more immersive experience.

The new Neo QLED models have a new processor. According to the company, it enables images with greater brightness and greater light control, enabling purer black levels.

The South Korean brand also showed its new interface, with management of NFTs and gaming systems in the clouds, such as Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Google’s Stadia.

The NEO Qled’s EyeComfort mode promises to adjust the TV automatically, based on the ambient light level. During the night, the system dims the lights to a blue tone so as not to affect sleep.

If last year Samsung innovated by showing a control with a solar cell, without the use of batteries, this year the South Korean manufacturer showed a new version of its Eco Remote.

Samsung’s Eco Remote does not need batteries Image: Disclosure

In addition to being recharged with light, it transforms the router’s signal and converts it to energy. The company did not detail which models will come with this new control, but it is expected that most of the TVs launched this year already have the new accessory.

TCL: Very Thin Giant MiniLed

TCL X925 Pro 8K TV; model even comes with camera for video calls Image: Disclosure

TCL presented at the fair its 85-inch MiniLed X925pro 8K TV that is only 3.9 millimeters thick.

Generally, Oled TVs are thin that way. However, the company says its MiniLed model has zero optical distance (OD-Zero). This means that the “space” is zero between the backlight and the screen. In addition to a slimmer design, there is also a gain in image quality.

The screen combines lighting from MiniLeds with a layer of quantum dots, giving the display better color definition.

The refresh rate of the X925pro, which is the most advanced model of the brand, is 120 Hz, but the brand promises to bring to the market televisions with a refresh rate of 144 Hz — a good addition for those who want to see more fluid and realistic graphics in games.

The company continues to bet on models with both the Google TV system and Roku TV. There is no forecast for the models to reach the Brazilian market.