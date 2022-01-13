Six ‘different’ and curious technologies revealed at CES 2022 | ces

CES 2022 took place last week, between January 5th and 8th, in the city of Las Vegas. Several new electronics were presented to the public, including some different ones, which are outside the standard of computers or cell phones. One of them is the Archer AXE200 Omni, a TP-Link router capable of moving the antennas by itself in search of the best internet signal. The device can be controlled via the app, without the need for manual handling.

For those who need help with household chores, there is also the alternative of the small Bob dishwasher. More compact and with important cleaning functions, the appliance stood out during the event. Next, check the list that the TechTudo prepared with six unusual technologies presented at CES 2022.

The famous electronic accessories company Razer announced Zephyr Pro, an update of the first mask capable of protecting against Covid and amplifying the user’s voice. The brand developed the device due to the current need to protect itself against the virus, and guarantees not to interfere with communication. Some people complain of not being able to speak clearly while wearing face shields, which can cause difficulty during a conversation.

With the same standard as the famous N95 masks, the company guarantees that the protection is effective and that the voice amplifier will help many people. A filter kit will also be available, so users have protection for up to 99 days. There is already a version available on the market, but the update has a more modern design, with RGB and LED light. There is no date set for it to arrive in the Brazilian market.

2. Router with antennas that move by themselves

In search of the best signal wherever you are, the Archer AXE200 Omni is a router where the antennas move by themselves. The device was programmed by TP-Link to look for the position where the network is strongest and thus make the user have the best experience. You can rotate the antennas via the mobile app.

In addition to the curiosity of moving alone, the router has Wi-Fi 6E and is capable of working with three bands: 6 GHz, 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz. According to the company, the device can reach an incredible 10 Gb/s of speed . The forecast is that its launch will take place in the second quarter of 2022, but without speculation about possible values.

3. Glasses with AR that connects to the Metaverse

At CES 2022, the New Shield was also presented, smart glasses that are capable of helping the corporate world. Apparently, the small device was developed to look like a simple accessory, but its ability is to insert the user into augmented reality (AR) and even allow them to enter the metaverse.

For this, the company Vuzix Corporation used a Snapdragon XR1 and a display with microLED, which allow the lens of the glasses to be completely transparent, without getting in the way of everyday life. The functions can be activated by voice or with just one touch, which makes it easy to use. There is still no release forecast for the small device, but there are others already marketed by the company in the world market.

4. Compact dishwasher

With houses and apartments getting smaller, the trend is that household appliances will also decrease. Bob, the dishwasher created by the company Daan Tech, has a compact size and is much smaller than conventional models. The machine has a very small compartment to put water, but that does not reduce the efficiency of washing. The UV cleaning program also allows dishes to be cleaned, but without the need for water.

Currently, the company already sells a compact model of dishwasher, but the new version has brought even more optimizations, such as a reduction in the use of water and new cleaning methods. The expectation is that it will soon be in users’ homes, as the pre-sale is open on the Daan Tech website. Marketing to Brazil is not yet planned, but the company told TechTudo which does not rule out expansion.

Capable of interacting with any human who talks to her, the Ameca Robot drew attention at CES 2022 for its ability to respond to almost anything. Developed by Engineered Arts, its construction combines elements of artificial intelligence and machine learning to work perfectly. In this way, the system learns how to act and also uses microphones and cameras to understand what is happening around it.

Although there are already other prototypes on the market, Ameca drew attention at CES 2022 for the ease of communicating and assimilating the situations that happen around them. Although it drew a lot of attention, there are some limitations in the robot, such as speaking only the English language or lack of internet connection. THE TechTudo was at the fair and talked to the robot.

6. Autonomous aerial camera

Finally, the company AirSelfie developed the fourth generation of the Air Neo, a camera capable of flying and taking photos and videos autonomously. With just a click of the button installed in its construction, the device takes off and promises to detect faces and other focal points while it is in the air. Even if you don’t have control to track your flight, the smart camera is programmed to return directly to the owner’s hand.

The AutoFly mode is responsible for autonomous take-off, without the need to use a controller. From above it is possible to program different modes, such as 360 images, zoom or video. There is still no release forecast, but the company markets its products in North America, Asia and Europe, which may indicate a delay in arrival in Brazil.

