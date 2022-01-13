Sony may be gearing up for new service

According to a statement obtained by the website VentureBeat, Sony is requiring UK retailers to remove PS Now cards from their shelves by next week. This action would be a “preparation of the ground” for the launch of the “new PS Plus” known as “Spartacus”, to rival the Xbox Game Pass.

Jason Schreier, renowned journalist at Bloomberg, said on his Twitter that the same order arrived in US stores a few weeks ago. According to him, the Japanese giant is, in fact, paving the way for the unprecedented service.

Interesting that Sony pulling PS Now cards in the UK is making headlines on gaming sites today — it happened a few weeks ago in the US. But yes, this is preparing for the launch of Spartacus (aka: a revamped PlayStation Plus), as Bloomberg reported in early December — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 12, 2022

Despite this, Sony still does not confirm the launch of the “new PS Plus” for its platforms. In contact with VentureBeat, a company representative just said it was a strategic issue related to gift cards.

Globally, we are moving away from PlayStation Now Gift Cards to focus on our current PlayStation Gift Cards, which are redeemable through PlayStation Now.

What would Spartacus be, considered the “new PS Plus”?

According to Schreier, Sony could do away with PS Now and integrate it with PS Plus in a service with up to three categories. The first would include the already known benefits of the subscription, while the second would encompass an extensive catalog of options for PS4 and, eventually, PS5.

Finally, the last option would provide extended demos and classic PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games. It is good to point out that the information is not official, only a rumor, until the moment.