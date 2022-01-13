Sony patent brings solutions for PlayStation 5 to run PS1, PS2 and PS3 games

The registry proposes automatic adjustments via software to guarantee the reproduction of games on each platform

While the PlayStation 5 manages to run most of the PlayStation 4’s library of games smoothly, Sony fans still are unable to use the platform to play titles from older console versions. The Japanese company seems to be attentive to the demands of players, as indicated by a patent filed by it recently in which it describes ways to extend console backwards compatibility.

The document was filed by Sony on January 6th of this year, and describes a method of “backwards compatibility through the use of clock spoof and fine-grained frequency control”. In other words, the system would be able to detect the original hardware a game was created for and automatically adapt its behavior to generate the expected result.

While the PlayStation 5 comes with powerful components, getting a PlayStation 1 game to run smoothly on it isn’t as simple a process as putting the disc in the player. Like old games were designed to work with different components and with lower operating clocks, they may experience performance issues — such as a completely broken physical system — on newer platforms.

Sony system promises smart hardware tweaks

According to Sony’s record, when the PlayStation 5 detects that a game was not made for the console, the system would go into action to make the necessary adjustments. “Running the application at a second clock frequency includes synchronizing the processor operation of the current system version with the second clock frequency.k”, describes the company.



The document also describes the need to adjust for different levels of latency, and the fact that features such as L3 caches were not available on earlier platforms. In practice, the purpose of the registry is simple: to show the ways in which the current console can be tuned to run the library of platforms such as the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3.

As the solution proposed by Sony is based on software, it could be distributed to all players via a PlayStation 5 update. Like any patent, it does not necessarily serve as an indication of a product that will actually be launched by the company – however, recent rumors about the “Project Spartacus” indicate that she is preparing a competitor for Xbox Game Pass, which would no doubt benefit from offering its vast back catalogue.

Source: Dual Shockers